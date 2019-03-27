Golf on TV this week: How to watch WGC-Match Play, PGA Tour Puntacana, LPGA Kia Classic, more

The big names are in San Antonio this week for the Match Play, an event format that continues to be debated. The rest of the PGA Tour golfers are in the Dominican Republic, along with sponsor exemption Tony Romo. The LPGA has one final tune up for its first major of the year. And there’s European, Champions and Web.com events this week, as well.

Note: All times listed are ET.

PGA TOUR

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

Site: Austin, Texas.

Course: Austin CC. Yardage: 7,108. Par: 71.

Purse: $10.25 million. Winner’s share: $1,745,000.

TV: Wednesday-Friday, 2-8 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-6 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-7 p.m. (NBC).

Streaming: Wednesday-Friday, 10:15 a.m.-8 p.m. (PGA Tour Live); Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (PGA Tour Live).

Defending champion: Bubba Watson.

Last WGC: Dustin Johnson won the Mexico Championship.

Next WGC: FedEx St. Jude Invitational, TPC Southwind, July 24-28.

PGA TOUR

Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship

Site: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales). Yardage: 7,670. Par: 72.

Purse: $3 million. Winner’s share: $540,000.

TV: Thursday-Friday: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 2-5 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 2:30-5 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Brice Garnett.

FedEx Cup leader: Rory McIlroy.

Last week: Paul Casey won the Valspar Championship.

Next week: Valero Texas Open.

LPGA

Kia Classic

Site: Carlsbad, Calif.

Course: Aviara GC. Yardage: 6,558. Par: 72,

Purse: $1.8 million. Winner’s share: $270,000.

TV: Thursday-Sunday, 7-9 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Eun-Hee Ji.

Race to CME Globe leader: Nelly Korda.

Last week: Jin Young Ko won the Bank of Hope Founders Cup.

Next week: ANA Inspiration.

European Tour

Hero Indian Open

Site: New Delhi, India

Course: DLF Golf & CC. Yardage: 7,379. Par: 72.

Purse: $1.75 million. Winner’s share: $291,667.

TV: Thursday-Friday, 1:30-3:30 a.m., 5:30-8:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 3:30-8 a.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 3-7:30 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Matt Wallace.

Race to Dubai leader: Shane Lowry.

Last week: Scott Hend won the Maybank Championship.

Next tournament: Trophee Hassan II, Morocco, April 25-28

PGA Tour Champions

Rapiscan Systems Classic

Site: Biloxi, Miss.

Course: Fallen Oak. Yardage: 7,151. Par: 72.

Purse: $1.6 million. Winner’s share: $240,000.

TV: Friday, 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. (Golf Channel-Tape Delay); Saturday-Sunday, 5-7 p.m. (Golf Channel);

Defending champion: Steve Stricker.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Bernhard Langer.

Last tournament: Kirk Triplett won the Hoag Classic.

Next tournament: Mitsubishi Electric Classic, April 19-21.

Web.com Tour

Savannah Golf Championship

Site: Savannah, Ga.

Course: Landings Club (Deer Creek GC). Yardage: 7,094. Par: 72.

Purse: $550,000. Winner’s share: $99,000.

TV: None.

Defending champion: Sam Burns.

Points leader: Rafael Campos.

Last week: Vince Covello won the Chitimacha Louisiana Open.

Next tournament: Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Championship on April 18-21.