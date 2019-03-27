Tiger Woods on large club heads: Any hit on the face goes 300 yards

Here is my read from Tiger Woods comments Tuesday, prior to his first round of play at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas.

They are similar to remarks he made at The Players.

But it sounds like he’s inching closer to thinking a de-skilling has occurred at the top level with 460 cc drivers.

From hjs pre-Match Play press session outside the Austin Country Club clubhouse:

Q. How would you describe the level of competition now in 2019?

Well, I think that equipment has made it smaller. The margin is much smaller than it used to be. Now look at these heads, 460 cc’s, you hit the ball anywhere on the face and have it go 300 yards. Before it put a premium on good ball-strikers to hit the ball in the middle of the face each and every time. And there was a distinction between the guys who could do that and the guys who couldn’t. And that’s no longer the case.

It promotes people swinging harder. Teeing the ball higher, swinging harder and hitting the ball further. And the old shot of hitting just a squeezier, low, heelie cut in play, that’s no longer the case. Guys are trying to maximize distance off the tee, to try and carry that number 300, 320, 330 in the air. And it’s become a game that’s played more up in the air than it ever used to be.

Any day now we’re going to have the 360 cc Driver Open.

Woods goes up against 2017-18 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Aaron Wise in the first round of the WGC-Dell Match Play on Wednesday.

You can follow the Golfweek Tiger Tracker shot-by-shot right here.