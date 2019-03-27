Tracker: Tiger Woods gives up lead vs. Aaron Wise at WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

Tiger Woods is back in action this week in Austin, Texas for the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club.

The 18-time WGC champion takes on last year’s PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Aaron Wise in his first match of the event after a six-year match play hiatus. It’s also Woods’ first event in the Lone Star State in 14 years.

Woods and Wise tee off at 2 p.m. ET. Follow along below as we track Woods’ round with shot-by-shot analysis.

Hole 12: Par 5, 587 yards

OFF THE TEE: Little bit of cart golf from the boys here. Both went right off the tee and found the rough, just avoiding a bunker.

APPROACH SHOT: More cart golf as both players’ second shots come up just short of the green. This match is starting to heat up a bit.

AROUND THE GREEN: Nifty little chip from Tiger rolls past the cup but stays inside 10 feet. Wise wasn’t as crafty, and left his ball 16 feet short of the cup.

ON THE GREEN: Wise’s putt takes a trip around the hole before falling for birdie. Tiger follows suit and drills his putt for another tie.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Tied thru 12.

Hole 11: Par 3, 186 yards

OFF THE TEE: Things are not clicking for Tiger. He misses the green to the left in the rough at the par-3. Wise safely found the green and is really putting the pressure on Tiger.

AROUND THE GREEN: Putter here for Tiger but this one had too much pace and rolls 10 feet by the hole. Yikes.

ON THE GREEN: Of course he makes the par putt, putting his own bit of pressure on Wise for the first time in a minute today. Wise caught the edge and gives up the lead.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Tied thru 11.

Hole 10: Par 4, 373 yards

OFF THE TEE: Two safe shots both find the fairway, with Tiger 27 yards ahead of Wise.

APPROACH SHOT: Tiger just isn’t dialed in today, as this one finds the green, 31 feet from the pin. Meanwhile, Wise stuck his shot inside 10 feet.

ON THE GREEN: Tiger two-putts for par (shocker, right?) while Wise drills the birdie. Wise now has his first lead of the day.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1-down thru 10.

Hole 9: Par 4, 474 yards

OFF THE TEE: Both players really caught hold of their drivers on the front nine’s close hole. Tiger was in the left fairway while Wise went a little further left in the rough.

APPROACH SHOT: Tiger’s second shot from the fairway was useful, landing in the middle of the green, 20-some feet left of the pin. Wise stuck one inside 15 feet and now has a chance to tie the match heading to the back.

ON THE GREEN: Tiger’s two-putt par wasn’t enough as Wise converted his birdie putt from 15-feet to even the match as they head to the back.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Tied thru 9.

Hole 8: Par 4, 473 yards

OFF THE TEE: Wise is safely in the fairway, while Tiger misses wide-right and catches the rough.

APPROACH SHOT: Tiger’s approach goes wide-left this time, finding the rough and avoiding a bunker. Wise found the green and now has a chance to get a hole back.

AROUND THE GREEN: Tiger’s pitch gets to where Wise was already sitting on the green, around 20 feet to the right of the cup. After his putt on the last hole, don’t be surprised if Tiger cans this one, too.

ON THE GREEN: Two-putt bogey for Tiger opens the door for a Wise win after Aaron’s two-putt par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1-up thru 8.

Hole 7: Par 3, 196 yards

OFF THE TEE: Yikes. Both players missed the green on No. 7. Wise found a bunker guarding the right pin, while Tiger went long again to the rough behind the green.

AROUND THE GREEN: Oh, boy. Tiger didn’t hit this one at all. His chip checks up way away from the pin and he’ll have 30-plus feet for par. Opens the door for Wise to get up-and-down for par and win the hole.

ON THE GREEN: Impressive work from the fellas here as Tiger drilled his putt from 33 feet and Wise got up-and-down from the bunker. Another tie.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2-up thru 7.

Hole 6: Par 5, 571 yards

OFF THE TEE: Two beautiful drives from the boys here. Tiger finds the fairway, and Wise just finds the first-cut rough. Both players should be able to go for this one in two.

APPROACH SHOT: Tiger finds the green thanks to a friendly kick. He skirts across the green, right of the pin, about 20-some feet away. That’s an eagle putt, with Wise sitting short of the green.

ON THE GREEN: Tiger gave this one a good look, but no dice. He two-putts for four, as does Wise. Another tie.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2-up thru 6.

Hole 5: Par 4, 373 yards

OFF THE TEE: Tiger lays up and finds the fairway with a great chance to get up-and-down to score. He may need to, seeing as Wise drove the green.

APPROACH SHOT: Nifty little shot from Tiger, finding the green about 10 feet from the cup for a birdie putt.

ON THE GREEN: Tiger drops the birdie putt and Wise gets up-and-down for a three of his own to tie the hole.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2-up thru 5.

Hole 4: Par 3, 171 yards

OFF THE TEE: Both players find the green, but Tiger is considerably closer. He stuck this one around 10 feet from the pin, guarded on the left side of the green by bunkers in front and behind. Wise will have a putt from 40 feet to put some pressure on Tiger.

ON THE GREEN: Wise and Tiger both miss. Tiger’s tap-in par was conceded, and it wins Tiger the hole as Wise can’t convert his putt from outside 10 feet.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2-up thru 4.

Hole 3: Par 4, 419 yards

OFF THE TEE: Wise hit a great shot, Tiger did not. He finds the bunker again off the tee, this time with a fairway metal, but still on the left side.

SECOND SHOT: Tiger lays this one up around 50 yards from the green. safe shot.

APPROACH SHOT: Tiger’s struggling hitting into the greens early today. This one lands one the green but takes a little skip off. He narrowly avoids the penalty area. Might be losing a hole here.

AROUND/ON THE GREEN: Tiger gets up-and-down for bogey, but Wise earned par and cuts into Tiger’s lead.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1-up thru 3.

Hole 2: Par 4, 454 yards

OFF THE TEE: Beautiful tee shot here from Tiger finds the center of the fairway.

APPROACH SHOT: Tiger gets a little too much on this approach shot, as well. He goes a little long, finding the fringe behind the hole. He’ll have 50 feet for birdie and another win.

AROUND THE GREEN: Not great from Tiger on this one. His pitch went a good 10-plus feet beyond the hole. He’ll have a par putt for the win.

ON THE GREEN: No doubt on that one. Tiger buries the putt to save par and claim an early lead.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2-up thru 2.

Hole 1: Par 4, 399 yards

OFF THE TEE: Here we go. Driver off the tee on No. 1 flies down the left side of the fairway but skips into a bunker.

APPROACH SHOT: Tiger had a great lie in the middle of the sand but hit it a little too pure. He flies the green and finds the rough. Won’t be an easy up-and-down for par from there. Luckily for him, Wise is in some worse trouble.

AROUND THE GREEN: Good effort from Tiger here to stay inside 15 feet. His chip stays on the green near the fringe.

ON THE GREEN: Par putt doesn’t fall, missing low and left. He’ll have a bogey putt (but could still win the hole). He cleans up the bogey and claims the opening hole.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1-up thru 1.

Pre-match

No cut-off shirt or backwards hat, but Tiger’s ready and rockin’ the shades.