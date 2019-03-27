WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play: Every result from Wednesday's opening round

Anything can happen in match play.

The opening round of play at Austin Country Club for the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play featured plenty of close matches, a handful of upsets and one major blowout.

Jon Rahm made quick work of Si Woo Kim with a 7&5 victory, the largest win of the day. Other notable matches: Ian Poulter defeated Kevin Kisner to avenge last year’s semifinal loss; Tom Lewis tied Brooks Koepka; Kevin Na bested defending champion Bubba Watson; Jim Furyk came back from a 3-down deficit against Jason Day to ultimately win 2-up.

The biggest upsets of the day were Andrew Putnam’s 3&2 defeat of Patrick Reed and Lucas Bjerregaard 3&2 win over Justin Thomas.

Below is the complete list of match play results, including the tournament format, TV schedule and bracket.

Wednesday match play results

Tommy Fleetwood defeats Byeong Hun An 3&2 (Group 11)

Kyle Stanley defeats Louis Oosthuizen 3&2 (Group 11)

Bryson DeChambeau defeats Russell Knox 3&1 (Group 6)

Marc Leishman defeats Kiradech Aphibarnrat 2-up (Group 6)

Tony Finau defeats Keith Mitchell 2&1 (Group 14)

Ian Poulter defeats Kevin Kisner 2-up (Group 14)

Brooks Koepka ties Tom Lewis (Group 3)

HaoTong Li defeats Alex Noren 5&4 (Group 3)

Paul Casey defeats Abraham Ancer 5&3 (Group 10)

Charles Howell III defeats Cameron Smith 2&1 (Group 10)

Francesco Molinari defeats Satoshi Kodaira 5&4 (Group 7)

Thorbjørn Olesen defeats Webb Simpson 2&1 (Group 7)

Kevin Na defeats Bubba Watson 1-up (Group 15)

Jordan Spieth ties Billy Horschel (Group 15)

Justin Rose defeats Emiliano Grillo 2&1 (Group 2)

Gary Woodland defeats Eddie Pepperell 2&1 (Group 2)

Jim Furyk defeats Jason Day 2-up (Group 12)

Henrik Stenson defeats Phil Mickelson 2&1 (Group 12)

Lucas Bjerregaard defeats Justin Thomas 3&2 (Group 5)

Matt Wallace defeats Keegan Bradley 1-up (Group 5)

Tiger Woods defeats Aaron Wise 3&1 (Group 13)

Patrick Cantlay ties Brandt Snedeker (Group 13)

Rory McIlroy defeats Luke List 5&4 (Group 4)

Justin Harding defeats Matthew Fitzpatrick 1-up (Group 4)

Xander Schauffele defeats Lee Westwood 1-up (Group 9)

Tyrrell Hatton defeats Rafa Cabrera Bello 4&3 (Group 9)

Jon Rahm defeats Si Woo Kim 7&5 (Group 8)

Matt Kuchar defeats J.B. Holmes 3&1 (Group 8)

Andrew Putnam defeats Patrick Reed 3&2 (Group 16)

Sergio Garcia defeats Shane Lowry 4&2 (Group 16)

Dustin Johnson defeats Chez Reavie 4&3 (Group 1)

Branden Grace defeats Hideki Matsuyama 4&3 (Group 1)

Tournament format

Groups are assembled by choosing players from four pools: A, B, C and D. The top 16 players (Group A) are seeded based on their Official World Golf Ranking. The other three players in each group were drawn at random using numbered ping pong palls. Pool B consists of players ranked 17-32 in the OWGR. Pool C features players 33-48, with Pool D comprising players ranked 49-64.

The four-player groups will compete in round-robin matches Wednesday through Friday. The player with the best record in each group advances to the Round of 16 for single-elimination match play, which begins Saturday. The quarterfinals take place Saturday afternoon, with the semifinals and final set for Sunday.

How to watch

Wednesday-Friday: PGA Tour Live (10:15 a.m.-8 p.m.); Golf Channel (2-8 p.m.)

Saturday: Round of 16, Golf Channel and PGA Tour Live (10 a.m.-2 p.m.); Quarterfinals, NBC (2-6 p.m.)

Sunday: Semifinals, Golf Channel (10 a.m.-2 p.m.); Championship and Consolation Matches, NBC (3-7 p.m.)

WGC-Dell Technologies Match-Play Bracket

Here is the complete bracket for the tournament:

DOWNLOAD A PRINTABLE VERSION HERE