WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play: Rd. 2 matches, times, TV info, bracket

The first day of matches has come and gone, and it’s time for the second day of round-robin matches at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

Fans and broadcasters are noting Group 12 – Jason Day, Henrik Stenson, Phil Mickelson, and Jim Furyk – as the tournament’s “Group of Death,” but there are other matches Thursday to look forward to:

Jordan Spieth vs. Kevin Na (11:15 a.m. ET), Tiger Woods vs. Brandt Snedeker (12:32 p.m. ET), Tony Finau vs. Kevin Kisner (3:28 p.m. ET) and Ian Poulter vs. Keith Mitchell (3:39 p.m. ET)

Below is the complete list of Thursday’s matches, in addition to the tournament’s TV info and format (All times Eastern).

Matches, tee times

10:20 a.m. — Paul Casey vs. Charles Howell III (Group 10)

10:31 a.m. — Cameron Smith vs. Abraham Ancer (Group 10)

10:42 a.m. — Francesco Molinari vs. Thorbjørn Olesen (Group 7)

10:53 a.m. — Webb Simpson vs. Satoshi Kodaira (Group 7)

11:04 a.m. — Bubba Watson vs. Billy Horschel (Group 15)

11:15 a.m. — Jordan Spieth vs. Kevin Na (Group 15)

11:26 a.m. — Justin Rose vs. Eddie Pepperell (Group 2)

11:37 a.m. — Gary Woodland vs. Emiliano Grillo (Group 2)

11:48 a.m. — Jason Day vs. Henrik Stenson (Group 12)

11:59 a.m. — Phil Mickelson vs. Jim Furyk (Group 12)

12:10 p.m. — Justin Thomas vs. Matt Wallace (Group 5)

12:21 p.m. — Keegan Bradley vs. Lucas Bjerregaard (Group 5)

12:32 p.m. — Tiger Woods vs. Brandt Snedeker (Group 13)

12:43 p.m. — Patrick Cantlay vs. Aaron Wise (Group 13)

12:54 p.m. — Rory McIlroy vs. Justin Harding (Group 4)

1:05 p.m. — Matthew Fitzpatrick vs. Luke List (Group 4)

1:16 p.m. — Xander Schauffele vs. Tyrrell Hatton (Group 9)

1:27 p.m. — Rafa Cabrera Bello vs. Lee Westwood (Group 9)

1:38 p.m. — Jon Rahm vs. J.B. Holmes (Group 8)

1:49 p.m. — Matt Kuchar vs. Si Woo Kim (Group 8)

2 p.m. — Patrick Reed vs. Shane Lowry (Group 16)

2:11 p.m. — Sergio Garcia vs. Andrew Putnam (Group 16)

2:22 p.m. — Dustin Johnson vs. Branden Grace (Group 1)

2:33 p.m. — Hideki Matsuyama vs. Chez Reavie (Group 1)

2:44 p.m. — Tommy Fleetwood vs. Kyle Stanley (Group 11)

2:55 p.m. — Louis Oosthuizen vs. Byeong Hun An (Group 11)

3:06 p.m. — Bryson DeChambeau vs. Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Group 6)

3:17 p.m. — Marc Leishman vs. Russell Knox (Group 6)

3:28 p.m. — Tony Finau vs. Kevin Kisner (Group 14)

3:39 p.m. — Ian Poulter vs. Keith Mitchell (Group 14)

3:50 p.m. — Brooks Koepka vs. HaoTong Li (Group 3)

4:01 p.m. — Alex Noren vs. Tom Lewis (Group 3)

Tournament format

Groups are assembled by choosing players from four pools: A, B, C and D. The top 16 players (Group A) are seeded based on their Official World Golf Ranking. The other three players in each group were drawn at random using numbered ping pong palls. Pool B consists of players ranked 17-32 in the OWGR. Pool C features players 33-48, with Pool D comprising players ranked 49-64.

The four-player groups will compete in round-robin matches Wednesday through Friday. The player with the best record in each group advances to the Round of 16 for single-elimination match play, which begins Saturday. The quarterfinals take place Saturday afternoon, with the semifinals and final set for Sunday. Matches will not go beyond 18 holes.

How to watch

Wednesday-Friday: PGA Tour Live (10:15 a.m.-8 p.m.); Golf Channel (2-8 p.m.)

Saturday: Round of 16, Golf Channel and PGA Tour Live (10 a.m.-2 p.m.); Quarterfinals, NBC (2-6 p.m.)

Sunday: Semifinals, Golf Channel (10 a.m.-2 p.m.); Championship and Consolation Matches, NBC (3-7 p.m.)

WGC-Dell Technologies Match-Play Bracket

Here is the complete bracket for the tournament:

DOWNLOAD A PRINTABLE VERSION HERE