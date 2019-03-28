Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Cristie Kerr goes crazy celebrating hole in one at LPGA's Kia Classic

By March 28, 2019 9:22 pm

Cristie Kerr made an ace on Thursday at the LPGA’s Kia Classic.

And then she celebrated.

Big time.

Kerr hit her hole in one using a 9-iron from 143 yards out and then was clearly fired up over it.

After sharing several high fives, she looked into the camera and exclaimed “I don’t know what to say about that!”

It’s her first ace since the 2014 season.

The shot also won her a 2020 Kia Telluride.

On her Twitter bio, Cristie Kerr is an LPGA Champion Golfer, Vintner, aspiring Sommelier, Philanthropist.

Maybe she knows just the right wine to enjoy after making an ace, despite her 2-over 74 first-round score.

