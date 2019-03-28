Lexi Thompson confirms plans for ANA Inspiration

In case there was any doubt, Lexi Thompson said Thursday she will be playing in the ANA Inspiration next week at Mission Hills in Rancho Mirage, Calif.

Thompson confirmed her ANA plans in a social media post shared by the tournament.

Thompson, who has trimmed her schedule for 2019, skipped the Founders Cup earlier this month for the fourth time in five seasons. She struggled during the LPGA Tour’s Asia swing before closing out here final round in Singapore with a 67 that included an an eagle and an ace.

Thompson is set to tee off Thursday at 3:44 p.m. Eastern Thursday in the Kia Classic in Carlsbad, Calif. She won the CME Group Tour Championship in November, which is her lone top-five finish since June. She has played three times this year, finishing no better than a T10 at the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions.

Two years ago at the LPGA’s first major of the season, Thompson appeared headed for victory in the ANA before she was hit with a four-stroke penalty on Sunday. She had moved her ball spot the previous day, but the infraction was not spotted at the time. She was informed of the penalty during her final round.

The subsequent blowback, fallout and reaction to the delayed penalty triggered a change in the Rules of Golf that prohibited penalties from being assessed based on calls from fans or others watching tournaments on TV.