Tony Romo finishes with a first-round 79 in Punta Cana

Tony Romo finished the first round of his third PGA Tour event 7-over 79 Thursday at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship.

Romo, who competed on a sponsor exemption, bogeyed three of his first four holes followed by a triple-bogey on No. 8 to finish the front nine 6-over. The 38-year-old was 1-over on the back nine with a bogey on No. 13.

Romo had a chance to birdie No. 18, but the windy conditions at the Dominican Republic course forced him to par his final hole. He finished play Thursday in last place.

Matt Jones finished Round 1 in first place scoring a 66, three strokes ahead of a three-way tie for second between D.J. Trahan, Jhonattan Vegas and David Lingmerth.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback competed in the Punta Cana tournament last year on another sponsor exemption and finished in last place at 15-over, missing the cut in his first Tour event.

In February, Romo received another sponsor exemption and is expected to play in PGA Tour’s AT&T Byron Nelson in May. The tournament is expected to be Romo’s fourth Tour appearance.

In 2018, Romo won the 2018 Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship in Mt Pleasant, Wis., and the 2018 American Century Championship in Stateline, Nev., after finishing runner-up the past three years.

The lead NFL analyst on CBS, Romo is looking for a contract extension with CBS that would pay him “eight figures” annually, Sporting News reported. On his current contract which expires after the 2019 NFL season, Romo makes $4 million a season.