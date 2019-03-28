Jordan Spieth advances to Round 3 at WGC-Match Play

Jordan Spieth outlasted Kevin Na in the second round of the WGC-Dell Technology Match Play on Thursday.

Spieth, who was 6 up at one point on the back nine, won the round 3 & 2 with four birdies, an eagle on No. 6 and three bogeys. Spieth outlasted a potential comeback by Na on holes 13-15 in which Na narrowed Spieth’s lead by three strokes.

Spieth was coming off a tie with Billy Horschel on Wednesday. Horschel was 3 up after six holes, but Spieth didn’t fade away, making birdies on the final two holes to end the first round with a tie.

In the worst slump of his career, Spieth hasn’t hasn’t won since the 2017 British Open and hasn’t had a top-10 finish since the 2018 British Open.

