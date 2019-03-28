Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Tiger Tracker: Follow Tiger Woods' match vs. Brandt Snedeker at WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

By March 28, 2019 12:00 pm

Tiger Woods defeated last season’s PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Aaron Wise 3&1 in his opening match of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play on Wednesday, and he’s back on the course Thursday at Austin Country Club.

Woods, an 18-time WGC champion, will play Brandt Snedeker for his second match as he looks to claim control of Group 13 and make a strong case to advance to the weekend.

Woods and Snedeker tee off at 12:32 p.m. ET. Follow along for shot-by-shot analysis of the match.

Pre-round

Check out Tiger on the range warming up.

WGC-Dell Technologies Match-Play Bracket

Here is the complete bracket for the tournament:

DOWNLOAD A PRINTABLE VERSION HERE

