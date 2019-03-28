Tiger Tracker: Follow Tiger Woods' match vs. Brandt Snedeker at WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

Tiger Woods defeated last season’s PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Aaron Wise 3&1 in his opening match of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play on Wednesday, and he’s back on the course Thursday at Austin Country Club.

Woods, an 18-time WGC champion, will play Brandt Snedeker for his second match as he looks to claim control of Group 13 and make a strong case to advance to the weekend.

Woods and Snedeker tee off at 12:32 p.m. ET. Follow along for shot-by-shot analysis of the match.

Pre-round

Check out Tiger on the range warming up.

Looking to start 2-0, @TigerWoods warms up for his match against Brandt Snedeker @DellMatchPlay. https://t.co/Au7pkXcD8z — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 28, 2019

WGC-Dell Technologies Match-Play Bracket

Here is the complete bracket for the tournament:

DOWNLOAD A PRINTABLE VERSION HERE