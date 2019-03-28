WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play: Friday matches, times, TV info, bracket

It all comes down to this.

The first two days of matches have come and gone, and it’s time for the final day of round-robin play at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play at the Austin Country Club in Texas on Friday.

Tiger Woods highlights the list of players who need a win to secure their weekend spot for Saturday’s Round of 16 matches.

Below is the complete list of Friday’s matches, in addition to the tournament’s TV info, format and bracket (All times Eastern).

Matches, tee times

9:20 a.m.

Eddie Pepperell (34) 0-1-1 vs. Emiliano Grillo (53) 0-2-0 (Group 2)

9:31 a.m.

Jason Day (12) 0-2-0 vs. Phil Mickelson (20) 0-2-0 (Group 12)

9:42 a.m.

Henrik Stenson (37) 2-0-0 vs. Jim Furyk (52) 2-0-0 (Group 12)

9:53 a.m.

Justin Thomas (5) 1-1-0 vs. Keegan Bradley (31) 0-1-1 (Group 5)

10:04 a.m.

Matt Wallace (33) 1-1-0 vs. Lucas Bjerregaard (50) 1-0-1 (Group 5)

10:15 a.m.

Tiger Woods (13) 1-1-0 vs. Patrick Cantlay (18) 1-0-1 (Group 13)

10:26 a.m.

Brandt Snedeker (44) 1-0-1 vs. Aaron Wise (61) 0-2-0 (Group 13)

10:37 a.m.

Rory McIlroy (4) 2-0-0 vs. Matthew Fitzpatrick (32) 0-2-0 (Group 4)

10:48 a.m.

Justin Harding (47) 1-1-0 vs. Luke List (64) 1-1-0 (Group 4)

10:59 a.m.

Xander Schauffele (9) 1-0-1 vs. Rafa Cabrera Bello (29) 0-1-1 (Group 9)

11:10 a.m.

Tyrrell Hatton (35) 1-0-1 vs. Lee Westwood (62) 0-1-1 (Group 9)

11:21 a.m.

Jon Rahm (8) 1-1-0 vs. Matt Kuchar (23) 2-0-0 (Group 8)

11:32 a.m.

J.B. Holmes (43) 1-1-0 vs. Si Woo Kim (54) 0-2-0 (Group 8)

11:43 a.m.

Patrick Reed (16) 0-1-1 vs. Sergio Garcia (26) 2-0-0 (Group 16)

11:54 a.m.

Shane Lowry (46) 0-1-1 vs. Andrew Putnam (51) 1-1-0 (Group 16)

12:05 p.m.

Dustin Johnson (1) 1-1-0 vs. Hideki Matsuyama (24) 0-1-1 (Group 1)

12:16 p.m.

Branden Grace (40) 2-0-0 vs. Chez Reavie (55) 0-1-1 (Group 1)

12:27 p.m.

Tommy Fleetwood (11) 1-0-1 vs. Louis Oosthuizen (19) 1-1-0 (Group 11)

12:38 p.m.

Kyle Stanley (41) 1-0-1 vs. Byeong Hun An (49) 0-2-0 (Group 11)

12:49 p.m.

Bryson DeChambeau (6) 1-1-0 vs. Marc Leishman (17) 2-0-0 (Group 6)

1 p.m.

Kiradech Aphibarnrat (39) 1-1-0 vs. Russell Knox (59) 0-2-0 (Group 6)

1:11 p.m.

Tony Finau (14) 1-1-0 vs. Ian Poulter (30) 1-1-0 (Group 14)

1:22 p.m.

Kevin Kisner (48) 1-1-0 vs. Keith Mitchell (56) 1-1-0 (Group 14)

1:33 p.m.

Brooks Koepka (3) 0-1-1 vs. Alex Noren (27) 1-1-0 (Group 3)

1:44 p.m.

HaoTong Li (36) 2-0-0 vs. Tom Lewis (60) 0-1-1 (Group 3)

1:55 p.m.

Paul Casey (10) 1-0-1 vs. Cameron Smith (25) 0-2-0 (Group 10)

2:06 p.m.

Charles Howell III (42) 1-0-1 vs. Abraham Ancer (58) 1-1-0 (Group 10)

2:17 p.m.

Francesco Molinari (7) 2-0-0 vs. Webb Simpson (21) 0-1-1 (Group 7)

2:28 p.m.

Thorbjørn Olesen (45) 1-1-0 vs. Satoshi Kodaira (63) 0-1-1 (Group 7)

2:39 p.m.

Bubba Watson (15) 0-2-0 vs. Jordan Spieth (28) 1-0-1 (Group 15)

2:50 p.m.

Billy Horschel (38) 1-0-1 vs. Kevin Na (57) 1-1-0 (Group 15)

3:01 p.m.

Justin Rose (2) 1-0-1 vs. Gary Woodland (22) 2-0-0 (Group 2)

How to watch

Friday: PGA Tour Live (10:15 a.m.-8 p.m.); Golf Channel (2-8 p.m.)

Saturday: Round of 16, Golf Channel and PGA Tour Live (10 a.m.-2 p.m.); Quarterfinals, NBC (2-6 p.m.)

Sunday: Semifinals, Golf Channel (10 a.m.-2 p.m.); Championship and Consolation Matches, NBC (3-7 p.m.)

Tournament format

Groups are assembled by choosing players from four pools: A, B, C and D. The top 16 players (Group A) are seeded based on their Official World Golf Ranking. The other three players in each group were drawn at random using numbered ping pong palls. Pool B consists of players ranked 17-32 in the OWGR. Pool C features players 33-48, with Pool D comprising players ranked 49-64.

The four-player groups are finishing three days of round-robin matches. The player with the best record in each group advances to the Round of 16 for single-elimination match play, which begins Saturday. The quarterfinals take place Saturday afternoon, with the semifinals and final set for Sunday. Matches will not go beyond 18 holes.

WGC-Dell Technologies Match-Play Bracket

Here is the complete bracket for the tournament:

