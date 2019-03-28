WGC-Dell Match Play Round 2 Recap, Results: Bubba Watson, Phil Mickelson fail to advance

There will be no repeat this weekend at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas this year.

Defending champion Bubba Watson was eliminated from reaching the weekend after losing his match to Billy Horschel, 2&1 Thursday.

That dropped Watson to 0-2 in group play after a 1UP loss to Kevin Na Wednesday, eliminating his chances of moving on to single-elimination.

He’ll stick around Friday for his final match against Jordan Spieth, who beat Kevin Na Thursday.

Among the other big names bounced mathematically from advancing past the group stage on Thursday were Jason Day and Phil Mickelson.

Mickelson lost his “Battle of the Aged” to fellow 48-year-old golfer Jim Furyk 1UP in a match that was either all square or had Furyk in the lead for the final 17 holes. Furyk has found his game of late and is coming off a second-place Players Championship finish to Rory McIlroy.

Day struggled Wednesday and Thursday and appeared not to be 100 percent physically. Day was bounced 4&3 by Henrik Stenson after being defeated by Furyk 2UP on Wednesday.

Tiger Woods lost his match to Brandt Snedeker Thursday and is 1-1. He will have to beat Patrick Cantlay Friday to have a chance to advance to the weekend.

WGC Dell Match Play Round 2 Results

Group 2

Justin Rose (2) and Eddie Pepperell (34), tie

Gary Woodland (22) def. Emiliano Grillo (53), 1UP

Group 7

Francesco Molinari (7) def Thorbjorn Olesen (45), 4&3

Webb Simpson (21) and Satoshi Kodaira (63), tie

Group 10

Paul Casey and Charles Howell III (42), tie

Abraham Ancer (58) def. Cameron Smith (25), 3&2

Group 12

Henrik Stenson (37) def. Jason Day (12), 4&3

Group 13

Brandt Snedeker (44) def. Tiger Woods (13), 2&1

Patrick Cantlay (18) def. Aaron Wise (61), 4&2

Group 15

Billy Horschel (38) def. Bubba Watson (15), 2&1

Jordan Spieth (28) def. Kevin Na (57), 3&2