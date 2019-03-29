Bushnell coaches poll: Oklahoma State (still) No. 1, ASU climbs to No. 2

For the 13th consecutive week, Oklahoma State sits atop the Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll.

The Cowboys received all 19 first-place votes to stay the unanimous No. 1 team in men’s college golf.

Arizona State moves up three spots to No. 2. The Sun Devils have won two of their last four tournaments and host the Thunderbird Collegiate April 12-13, a tournament that will also feature the top-ranked Cowboys as well as Texas, UCLA, UNLV and BYU.

Wake Forest jumped five spots to No. 3, followed by Oklahoma and Vanderbilt. USC is No. 6, followed by Texas, Georgia Tech, Duke and Auburn, which jumped five places to No. 10.

The biggest jump in the poll came from South Carolina, going from unranked and not receiving any votes in the last poll to No. 17 in this poll. Meanwhile, Liberty (20) made its season debut in the top 25.

The conference breakdown: SEC (7), Big 12 (5), ACC (5), Pac-12 (3), Atlantic Sun (2), Big Ten (1), WCC (1), AAC (1).

This page also has Top 25 rankings for Div. II, Div. III and NAIA as well as Top 10 rankings for NJCAA Div. I and NJCAA Div. II.

Division I

Rank University (First-place votes) Points Previous 1 Oklahoma State (19) 475 1 2 Arizona State 448 5 3 Wake Forest 418 8 4 Oklahoma 413 2 5 Vanderbilt 404 3 6 USC 367 9 7 Texas 347 7 8 Georgia Tech 345 6 9 Duke 342 4 10 Auburn 318 15 11 California 278 12 12 LSU 251 10 13 Texas Tech 247 14 14 Georgia 226 17 15 Pepperdine 217 16 16 North Florida 178 18 17 South Carolina 166 NR 18 SMU 162 11 19 Clemson 142 13 20 Liberty 89 NR 21 Louisville 73 NR 22 Baylor 72 20 23 Illinois 58 NR 24 Alabama 45 NR 25 Texas A&M 36 21

Dropped from ranking: Arkansas State (24), NC State (19), Stanford (25), Tennessee (23), USF (22)

Others receiving votes: Florida State, 29; North Carolina, 11; NC State, 4; Arkansas State, 3; Iowa State, 3; South Florida, 2; UNLV, 2; BYU, 1; Florida, 1; Kansas, 1; TCU, 1

Division II

Rank University (First-place votes) Points Previous 1 Barry (16) 448 1 2 Lynn (2) 426 2 3 West Florida 416 3 4 Florida Southern 371 4 5 Florida Tech 359 5 6 Western Washington 354 6 7 Nova Southeastern 334 9 8 Lincoln Memorial 282 11 9 St. Marys (TX) 265 10 10 Chico State 260 8 11 Young Harris 231 7 12 Sonoma State 182 16 13 Oklahoma Christian 180 13 14 Saint Leo 177 12 15 Carson-Newman 176 21 16 Missouri – St. Louis 168 18 17 Limestone 110 17 18 CSU-Monterey Bay 105 19 19 Rollins 91 NR 20 Simon Fraser 90 15 21 Midwestern State 81 23 22 Columbus State 65 22 23 Grand Valley State 62 20 24 Henderson State 61 14 25 Lindenwood 53 25

Dropped from ranking: Central Missouri (24)

Others receiving votes: South Carolina-Aiken, 49; Clayton State, 33; Indianapolis, 31; Western New Mexico, 26; Southeastern Oklahoma State, 25; Lander, 23; Southern Arkansas, 23; Central Missouri, 20; Flagler, 20; Ferris State, 19; Delta State, 18; Lee, 18; Newberry, 18; West Georgia, 16; Valdosta State, 15; Wayne State (MI), 14; Findlay, 13; Georgia Southwestern State, 13; Hillsdale, 12; Queens University of Charlotte, 12; Maryville, 11; Coker, 10; North Georgia, 9; St. Edwards, 9; Wingate, 9; Dixie State, 7; Southwestern Oklahoma State, 7; Arkansas Tech, 5; Barton, 5; Northeastern State, 5; Central Oklahoma, 3; Christian Brothers, 1; CSU East Bay, 1; Mount Olive, 1; Washburn, 1; Union University (TN), 1

Division III

Rank University (First-place votes) Points Previous 1 Emory (16) 400 1 2 Huntingdon 383 2 3 Illinois Wesleyan 369 3 T4 Methodist 338 6 T4 Wittenberg 338 5 6 Southwestern (TX) 298 8 7 Guilford 292 7 8 Carnegie Mellon 260 15 9 Redlands 248 9 10 Washington & Lee 247 11 11 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 245 4 12 Hope 243 12 13 La Verne 217 10 14 Hampden-Sydney 195 17 T15 LaGrange 139 18 T15 North Carolina Wesleyan 139 13 17 Saint Johns (MN) 135 19 18 Rhodes 115 21 19 Greensboro 106 16 20 Oglethorpe 94 25 21 Calvin 89 NR 22 Babson 50 23 23 Pacific Lutheran 32 14 24 St. Thomas (MN) 31 24 25 Wisconsin-Eau Claire 22 NR

Dropped from ranking: Whitworth (22), Willamette (19)

Others receiving votes: Gustavus Adolphus, 20; Berry College, 19; Willamette, 19; Texas Lutheran, 17; Kenyon, 16; Sewanee, 15; Transylvania, 13, St. Mary’s (MN), 9; Ohio Wesleyan, 8; RPI, 7; NYU, 6; Ohio Northern, 5; Chapman, 4; Rochester, 4; Alleghany, 3; Trinity (CT), 3; McDaniel, 2; Whitworth, 2; Williams, 2; Piedmont, 1

NAIA

Rank University (First-place votes) Points Previous 1 Coastal Georgia (6) 174 2 2 Oklahoma City (1) 169 1 3 Texas Wesleyan 158 3 4 Dalton State 156 5 5 Keiser 146 4 6 Rocky Mountain 130 6 7 Point 119 9 8 Johnson & Wales (FL) 117 11 9 British Columbia 109 7 10 Oregon Tech 97 17 11 South Carolina Beaufort 94 8 12 Truett-McConnell 90 14 13 Victoria 85 20 14 William Carey 84 10 15 Taylor 82 15 16 Ottawa (AZ) 66 13 17 Morningside 54 T-25 18 William Woods 53 19 19 Wayland Baptist 51 12 20 Bellevue 37 21 21 Menlo 33 16 22 Northwestern (IA) 32 NR 23 Loyola – New Orleans 25 NR 24 Columbia College 18 NR 25 Oklahoma Wesleyan 15 NR

Dropped from ranking: Carroll (MT) (22), Mount Mercy (19), Indiana Wesleyan (T-25), Sterling (24), The Master’s University (T25), William Jessup (23)

Others receiving votes: Corban, 14; Mount Mercy, 14; Carroll (MT), 11; Kansas Wesleyan, 9; The Master’s University, 7; SCAD Savannah, 6; Cardinal Stritch, 5; Sterling, 5; SCAD Atlanta, 3; St. Ambrose, 3; Houston-Victoria, 2; Indiana Wesleyan, 2

NJCAA Division I

Rank University (First-place votes) Points Previous 1 Midland (5) 59 1 2 Indian Hills (1) 55 2 3 Eastern Florida State 46 4 4 New Mexico JC 29 9 5 Odessa 27 3 T6 Ranger 26 6 T6 Central Alabama 26 7 T8 Iowa Western 21 5 T8 Hutchinson 21 8 10 Calhoun 8 T-10

Dropped from ranking: Dodge City (T-10)

Others receiving votes: Dodge City, 5; McLennan, 4; Pima, 3

NJCAA Division II

Rank University (First-place votes) Points Previous 1 South Mountain (7) 70 1 2 Mississippi Gulf Coast 63 2 3 Kirkwood CC 48 3 4 Meridian 42 4 5 Murray State (OK) 37 T5 6 Tyler JC 36 T5 7 Parkland CC 27 7 8 Walters State JC 17 8 9 Mesa 14 10 10 Black Hawk CC 12 9

Dropped From Ranking: None

Others Receiving Votes: Abraham Baldwin, 9; Des Moines Area, 3; Itawamba, 3; Rend Lake, 2; Mott, 2