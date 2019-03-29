Bushnell coaches poll: Oklahoma State (still) No. 1, ASU climbs to No. 2

For the 13th consecutive week, Oklahoma State sits atop the Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll.
The Cowboys received all 19 first-place votes to stay the unanimous No. 1 team in men’s college golf.
Arizona State moves up three spots to No. 2. The Sun Devils have won two of their last four tournaments and host the Thunderbird Collegiate April 12-13, a tournament that will also feature the top-ranked Cowboys as well as Texas, UCLA, UNLV and BYU.
Wake Forest jumped five spots to No. 3, followed by Oklahoma and Vanderbilt. USC is No. 6, followed by Texas, Georgia Tech, Duke and Auburn, which jumped five places to No. 10.
The biggest jump in the poll came from South Carolina, going from unranked and not receiving any votes in the last poll to No. 17 in this poll. Meanwhile, Liberty (20) made its season debut in the top 25.
The conference breakdown: SEC (7), Big 12 (5), ACC (5), Pac-12 (3), Atlantic Sun (2), Big Ten (1), WCC (1), AAC (1).
This page also has Top 25 rankings for Div. II, Div. III and NAIA as well as Top 10 rankings for NJCAA Div. I and NJCAA Div. II.
Division I
|Rank
|University (First-place votes)
|Points
|Previous
|1
|Oklahoma State (19)
|475
|1
|2
|Arizona State
|448
|5
|3
|Wake Forest
|418
|8
|4
|Oklahoma
|413
|2
|5
|Vanderbilt
|404
|3
|6
|USC
|367
|9
|7
|Texas
|347
|7
|8
|Georgia Tech
|345
|6
|9
|Duke
|342
|4
|10
|Auburn
|318
|15
|11
|California
|278
|12
|12
|LSU
|251
|10
|13
|Texas Tech
|247
|14
|14
|Georgia
|226
|17
|15
|Pepperdine
|217
|16
|16
|North Florida
|178
|18
|17
|South Carolina
|166
|NR
|18
|SMU
|162
|11
|19
|Clemson
|142
|13
|20
|Liberty
|89
|NR
|21
|Louisville
|73
|NR
|22
|Baylor
|72
|20
|23
|Illinois
|58
|NR
|24
|Alabama
|45
|NR
|25
|Texas A&M
|36
|21
Dropped from ranking: Arkansas State (24), NC State (19), Stanford (25), Tennessee (23), USF (22)
Others receiving votes: Florida State, 29; North Carolina, 11; NC State, 4; Arkansas State, 3; Iowa State, 3; South Florida, 2; UNLV, 2; BYU, 1; Florida, 1; Kansas, 1; TCU, 1
Division II
|Rank
|University (First-place votes)
|Points
|Previous
|1
|Barry (16)
|448
|1
|2
|Lynn (2)
|426
|2
|3
|West Florida
|416
|3
|4
|Florida Southern
|371
|4
|5
|Florida Tech
|359
|5
|6
|Western Washington
|354
|6
|7
|Nova Southeastern
|334
|9
|8
|Lincoln Memorial
|282
|11
|9
|St. Marys (TX)
|265
|10
|10
|Chico State
|260
|8
|11
|Young Harris
|231
|7
|12
|Sonoma State
|182
|16
|13
|Oklahoma Christian
|180
|13
|14
|Saint Leo
|177
|12
|15
|Carson-Newman
|176
|21
|16
|Missouri – St. Louis
|168
|18
|17
|Limestone
|110
|17
|18
|CSU-Monterey Bay
|105
|19
|19
|Rollins
|91
|NR
|20
|Simon Fraser
|90
|15
|21
|Midwestern State
|81
|23
|22
|Columbus State
|65
|22
|23
|Grand Valley State
|62
|20
|24
|Henderson State
|61
|14
|25
|Lindenwood
|53
|25
Dropped from ranking: Central Missouri (24)
Others receiving votes: South Carolina-Aiken, 49; Clayton State, 33; Indianapolis, 31; Western New Mexico, 26; Southeastern Oklahoma State, 25; Lander, 23; Southern Arkansas, 23; Central Missouri, 20; Flagler, 20; Ferris State, 19; Delta State, 18; Lee, 18; Newberry, 18; West Georgia, 16; Valdosta State, 15; Wayne State (MI), 14; Findlay, 13; Georgia Southwestern State, 13; Hillsdale, 12; Queens University of Charlotte, 12; Maryville, 11; Coker, 10; North Georgia, 9; St. Edwards, 9; Wingate, 9; Dixie State, 7; Southwestern Oklahoma State, 7; Arkansas Tech, 5; Barton, 5; Northeastern State, 5; Central Oklahoma, 3; Christian Brothers, 1; CSU East Bay, 1; Mount Olive, 1; Washburn, 1; Union University (TN), 1
Division III
|Rank
|University (First-place votes)
|Points
|Previous
|1
|Emory (16)
|400
|1
|2
|Huntingdon
|383
|2
|3
|Illinois Wesleyan
|369
|3
|T4
|Methodist
|338
|6
|T4
|Wittenberg
|338
|5
|6
|Southwestern (TX)
|298
|8
|7
|Guilford
|292
|7
|8
|Carnegie Mellon
|260
|15
|9
|Redlands
|248
|9
|10
|Washington & Lee
|247
|11
|11
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|245
|4
|12
|Hope
|243
|12
|13
|La Verne
|217
|10
|14
|Hampden-Sydney
|195
|17
|T15
|LaGrange
|139
|18
|T15
|North Carolina Wesleyan
|139
|13
|17
|Saint Johns (MN)
|135
|19
|18
|Rhodes
|115
|21
|19
|Greensboro
|106
|16
|20
|Oglethorpe
|94
|25
|21
|Calvin
|89
|NR
|22
|Babson
|50
|23
|23
|Pacific Lutheran
|32
|14
|24
|St. Thomas (MN)
|31
|24
|25
|Wisconsin-Eau Claire
|22
|NR
Dropped from ranking: Whitworth (22), Willamette (19)
Others receiving votes: Gustavus Adolphus, 20; Berry College, 19; Willamette, 19; Texas Lutheran, 17; Kenyon, 16; Sewanee, 15; Transylvania, 13, St. Mary’s (MN), 9; Ohio Wesleyan, 8; RPI, 7; NYU, 6; Ohio Northern, 5; Chapman, 4; Rochester, 4; Alleghany, 3; Trinity (CT), 3; McDaniel, 2; Whitworth, 2; Williams, 2; Piedmont, 1
NAIA
|Rank
|University (First-place votes)
|Points
|Previous
|1
|Coastal Georgia (6)
|174
|2
|2
|Oklahoma City (1)
|169
|1
|3
|Texas Wesleyan
|158
|3
|4
|Dalton State
|156
|5
|5
|Keiser
|146
|4
|6
|Rocky Mountain
|130
|6
|7
|Point
|119
|9
|8
|Johnson & Wales (FL)
|117
|11
|9
|British Columbia
|109
|7
|10
|Oregon Tech
|97
|17
|11
|South Carolina Beaufort
|94
|8
|12
|Truett-McConnell
|90
|14
|13
|Victoria
|85
|20
|14
|William Carey
|84
|10
|15
|Taylor
|82
|15
|16
|Ottawa (AZ)
|66
|13
|17
|Morningside
|54
|T-25
|18
|William Woods
|53
|19
|19
|Wayland Baptist
|51
|12
|20
|Bellevue
|37
|21
|21
|Menlo
|33
|16
|22
|Northwestern (IA)
|32
|NR
|23
|Loyola – New Orleans
|25
|NR
|24
|Columbia College
|18
|NR
|25
|Oklahoma Wesleyan
|15
|NR
Dropped from ranking: Carroll (MT) (22), Mount Mercy (19), Indiana Wesleyan (T-25), Sterling (24), The Master’s University (T25), William Jessup (23)
Others receiving votes: Corban, 14; Mount Mercy, 14; Carroll (MT), 11; Kansas Wesleyan, 9; The Master’s University, 7; SCAD Savannah, 6; Cardinal Stritch, 5; Sterling, 5; SCAD Atlanta, 3; St. Ambrose, 3; Houston-Victoria, 2; Indiana Wesleyan, 2
NJCAA Division I
|Rank
|University (First-place votes)
|Points
|Previous
|1
|Midland (5)
|59
|1
|2
|Indian Hills (1)
|55
|2
|3
|Eastern Florida State
|46
|4
|4
|New Mexico JC
|29
|9
|5
|Odessa
|27
|3
|T6
|Ranger
|26
|6
|T6
|Central Alabama
|26
|7
|T8
|Iowa Western
|21
|5
|T8
|Hutchinson
|21
|8
|10
|Calhoun
|8
|T-10
Dropped from ranking: Dodge City (T-10)
Others receiving votes: Dodge City, 5; McLennan, 4; Pima, 3
NJCAA Division II
|Rank
|University (First-place votes)
|Points
|Previous
|1
|South Mountain (7)
|70
|1
|2
|Mississippi Gulf Coast
|63
|2
|3
|Kirkwood CC
|48
|3
|4
|Meridian
|42
|4
|5
|Murray State (OK)
|37
|T5
|6
|Tyler JC
|36
|T5
|7
|Parkland CC
|27
|7
|8
|Walters State JC
|17
|8
|9
|Mesa
|14
|10
|10
|Black Hawk CC
|12
|9
Dropped From Ranking: None
Others Receiving Votes: Abraham Baldwin, 9; Des Moines Area, 3; Itawamba, 3; Rend Lake, 2; Mott, 2
