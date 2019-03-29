Augusta National Women's Amateur a chance to visit iconic Masters venue

So you’ve struck out on the annual random online Masters ticket selection system for yet another year. A familiar, disheartening feeling for golf fans everywhere.

Trying to get through the Augusta National gates by purchasing tickets on the secondary market is notoriously risky, as the club will go to great lengths to ensure no one is scooping up extra passes for friends or family. Getting caught with passes that were not purchased legitimately through the ticket selection system is grounds for immediate dismissal.

Even if you’re willing to take that chance, get ready to pony up some serious cheds. That’s especially true this year with Tiger Woods looking poised to contend, Rory McIlroy trying to complete the Career Grand Slam and three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson just a few months removed from victory at Pebble Beach.

A week-long badge for the 2019 Masters is going for as much as $18,500 on StubHub. One-day passes for Wednesday practice rounds aren’t much of a bargain either, selling for $1,700 at minimum.

Yes, it’s great to see the usual suspects like Fred Couples and Mickelson patrolling the grounds, but the real star at the Masters has always been the course itself. Simply stepping on property is a bucket-list achievement for most who are fortunate enough to do so, Augusta’s rolling slopes and vast tree-lined landscape suddenly laid out in front of one’s very eyes.

ANWA tickets mean access to Augusta

That’s why the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur will provide such a unique experience for potential first-time patrons when the final round is played at the iconic venue on Saturday, April 6 ahead of Masters week.

The online ticket application process for this year’s ANWA closed last September. Those lucky golf fans who had their names drawn would have garnered access to a single day of competition. Tickets, while required to get in for Rounds 1 and 2 at the Champions Retreat course, are free. Tickets for the final round of the ANWA at Augusta National were sold by the club for $75.

But wait, there’s still a chance…

A grounds pass for the 2019 ANWA provides full access to walk the hallowed grounds for a fraction of the cost, with one-day tickets available on StubHub for as little as $250. That’s not exactly chump change, but it’s the perfect opportunity for golf fans to have their first Augusta National experience while watching highly-competitive golf to boot.

The ANWA field consists of 72 top-ranked amateur players, including 31 from the U.S. Competitors will play Rounds 1-2 at Champions Retreat Golf Club, then have access to Augusta National for a practice round Friday ahead of Saturday’s final round.

Remember: It’s not a lottery

