Tony Romo misses cut after second-round 80 in Punta Cana

Tony Romo is done in Punta Cana after two rounds once again.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback shot a second-round 8-over 80 to finish the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship 15 over for the second consecutive year.

Romo, who competed in the event on a sponsor exemption, also played on a sponsor exemption last year and finished in last place, missing the cut in his first PGA Tour event.

Starting on the 10th hole, Romo struggled Friday on his first nine. He recorded bogeys on three of his first four holes and back-to-back double bogeys on the 15th and 16th to get to 8 over.

Romo also struggled on his first nine holes in the first round, making the turn at 6 over with a triple bogey on No. 8. He shot 79.

The 38-year-old lead analyst for the NFL on CBS finished ahead of Eric Axley, David Duval, Brendon de Jonge and Troy Matteson, whom all withdrew after the first round, and George Riley. Riley finished 18 over after opening with an 85. Duval recorded a first-round 77 and withdrew in the second round due to a back injury.

Sunjae Im shot a pair of 67s to take the lead at 10-under 134. He holds a one-shot lead over four players tied for second.

Romo is expected to play in the AT&T Byron Nelson in May on another sponsor exemption.