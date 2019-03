In his matchup with Tyrrell Hatton in the third round of WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Lee Westwood made an ace on the 11th hole.

Westwood, 45, made the first hole-in-one of the tournament on a 174-yard tee shot on the par-3 11th hole.

Hatton, who birdied the hole, was 1 up through 11 after Westwood’s hole-in-one.

Westwood conceded on the 17th hole and lost the match 3&1 to Hatton. Westwood finished the round with two bogeys, his eagle on No. 11 and two birdies.