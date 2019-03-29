WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play: Saturday tee times, matches, TV info, hole locations

The Round of 16 has arrived.

The quarterfinal round the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Saturday consists of single-elimination match play before the semifinal and final rounds at the Austin Country Club.

Among the most notable matchup to highlight Saturday’s Round of 16 is Tiger Woods vs. Rory McIlroy at 8:30 a.m. ET. Woods recorded a 4-and-2 win over Patrick Cantlay and McIlroy had a 4-and-2 win against Matthew Fitzpatrick on Friday to advance.

Below is the complete list of matches and tee times for Saturday’s Round of 16, in addition to the tournament’s TV info, hole locations and bracket.

Round of 16 Matches and Tee Times

1st Tee

Tee Time Match 7:35 a.m. Marc Leishman and Louis Oosthuizen 7:46 a.m. HaoTong Li and Kevin Kisner 7:57 a.m. Francesco Molinari and Paul Casey 8:08 a.m. Justin Rose and Kevin Na 8:19 a.m. Lucas Bjerregaard and Henrik Stenson 8:30 a.m. Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods 8:41 a.m. Matt Kuchar and Tyrrell Hatton 8:52 a.m. Branden Grace and Sergio Garcia

TV Info

Saturday

Golf Channel: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. ET

NBC: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. ET

PGA Tour Live: 9:45 a.m. – 2 p.m. ET

PGA Tour Radio: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. ET

Round of 16 Hole Locations

WGC-Dell Technologies Match-Play Bracket

Here is the complete bracket for the tournament:

DOWNLOAD A PRINTABLE VERSION HERE