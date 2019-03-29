Tiger Woods defeats Patrick Cantlay, advances to WGC-Match Play Round of 16

Needing a win on Friday to have a chance at making the weekend at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Tiger Woods took care of business.

The 18-time WGC champion started off slow but rebounded with a blistering back nine to to defeat Patrick Cantlay 4&2 in his final Group 13 round-robin match. Aaron Wise defeated Brandt Snedeker, which advanced Woods to the weekend Round of 16.

Woods and Cantlay went back-and-forth through the first five holes before Cantlay took control down the front nine stretch, ultimately holding a one-up lead at the turn. From then on out, it was Woods’ world and we were all living in it.

Woods won four of the first five holes on the back to claim a commanding three-up lead through 14 holes. The shot of the day came on the par-4 13th, where Woods holed-out from the fairway.

“I thought three was going to be the number to halve (the 13th) hole,” Woods explained after the match. “I saw where that ball landed, thought it might go to the back of the rough but the way the spectators were looking at it, I thought it might be in the fairway so it was pretty much a guaranteed up and down from there. I just tried to get (the approach) up there close and at least try and make a birdie with a three of my own.

“Next thing you know it falls in, so I’ll take it.”

Woods won Group 13 with a 2-1 record and will play Rory McIlroy, the winner of Group 4, Saturday morning.