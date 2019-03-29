WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Round 3 scores: Who's advancing, eliminated?

While a handful of players were already out of contention for the weekend at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Friday’s matches still held a lot of weight for how the weekend bracket would fill out.
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are already confirmed to square off in Saturday morning’s Round of 16, as are Lucas Bjerregaard and Henrik Stenson, who made quick work of Jim Furyk on Friday.
Check out every result below as the final day of round-robin matches conclude at Austin Country Club.
Round 3 matches, results
Group 2
Emiliano Grillo (53) def. Eddie Pepperell (34), 4&3
Group 4 – McIlroy wins
Rory McIlroy (4) def. Matthew Fitzpatrick (32), 4&2
Justin Harding (47) def. Luke List (64), 2UP
Group 5 – Bjerregaard wins
Justin Thomas (5) and Keegan Bradley (31), tie
Lucas Bjerregaard (50) def. Matt Wallace (33), 1UP
Group 8 – Kuchar wins
J.B. Holmes (43) def. Si Woo Kim (54), 6&4
Jon Rahm (8) and Matt Kuchar (23), tie
Group 9 – Hatton wins
Tyrrell Hatton (35) def. Lee Westwood (62), 3&1
Rafa Cabrera Bello (29) def. Xander Schauffele (9), 1UP
Group 12 – Stenson wins
Phil Mickelson (20) def. Jason Day (12), 2UP
Henrik Stenson (37) def. Jim Furyk (52), 5&4
Group 13 – Woods wins
Tiger Woods (13) def. Patrick Cantlay (18), 4&2
Aaron Wise (61) def. Brandt Snedeker (44), 6&4
WGC-Dell Technologies Match-Play Bracket
Here is the complete bracket for the tournament:
Comments