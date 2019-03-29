WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Round 3 scores: Who's advancing, eliminated?

While a handful of players were already out of contention for the weekend at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Friday’s matches still held a lot of weight for how the weekend bracket would fill out.

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are already confirmed to square off in Saturday morning’s Round of 16, as are Lucas Bjerregaard and Henrik Stenson, who made quick work of Jim Furyk on Friday.

Check out every result below as the final day of round-robin matches conclude at Austin Country Club.

Round 3 matches, results

Group 2

Emiliano Grillo (53) def. Eddie Pepperell (34), 4&3

Group 4 – McIlroy wins

Rory McIlroy (4) def. Matthew Fitzpatrick (32), 4&2

Justin Harding (47) def. Luke List (64), 2UP

Group 5 – Bjerregaard wins

Justin Thomas (5) and Keegan Bradley (31), tie

Lucas Bjerregaard (50) def. Matt Wallace (33), 1UP

Group 8 – Kuchar wins

J.B. Holmes (43) def. Si Woo Kim (54), 6&4

Jon Rahm (8) and Matt Kuchar (23), tie

Group 9 – Hatton wins

Tyrrell Hatton (35) def. Lee Westwood (62), 3&1

Rafa Cabrera Bello (29) def. Xander Schauffele (9), 1UP

Group 12 – Stenson wins

Phil Mickelson (20) def. Jason Day (12), 2UP

Henrik Stenson (37) def. Jim Furyk (52), 5&4

Group 13 – Woods wins

Tiger Woods (13) def. Patrick Cantlay (18), 4&2

Aaron Wise (61) def. Brandt Snedeker (44), 6&4

WGC-Dell Technologies Match-Play Bracket

Here is the complete bracket for the tournament:

