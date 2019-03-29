Morning Digest: Tiger's must-win match, Spieth's surge, Romo's struggle

As Match Play continues in Austin, here’s some of the matchups we’re looking forward to following Friday.

Bubba Watson vs. Jordan Spieth AND Billy Horschel vs. Kevin Na: Both Speith and Horschel have 1.5 points in their group. If both win, they’ll get into a sudden-death playoff to decide who reaches the Round of 16. Watson, the defending champ, lost both matches so he’s only playing for pride today. Despite his 3 and 2 win against Na on Thursday, Spieth says he’s not focused on results this week.

Justin Rose vs. Gary Woodland: Woodland is 2-0 and needs just a tie to advance. Rose (1.5 points) fought through for a tie against Eddie Pepperell with three birdies in his last four holes.

PGA Tour Live featured matches

Henrik Stenson vs. Jim Furyk (10:42 a.m. ET): Both come in with 2-0 records with Stenson mostly in command of his 4 and 3 win vs. a struggling Jason Day. Furyk, who beat Phil Mickelson, still has a shot of getting into the Masters field if he gets into the top 50 this week.

Tiger Woods vs. Patrick Cantlay (11:15): It’s a must-win match for Tiger to make it to the weekend and even then he needs help from Aaron Wise. He’ll need Wise to beat or tie Brandt Snedeker. If Woods wins and Wise ties, Tiger would get into a sudden-death playoff with Snedeker. If Woods and Wise both win, Tiger reaches the next round.

Kerr’s big shot

Check out Cristie Kerr’s reaction to winning a car at the Kia Classic, which was led by Chella Choi (65) after the opening round. Kerr’s ace came on the par-3 14th from 143 yards.

Romo’s rough start

Clearly it wasn’t Tony Romo’s day as he starts his second round at the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship 13 shots behind leaders Matt Jones, Joel Dahmen and Paul Dunne. But at least Romo (79) isn’t last, which is where he finished in this event last year.

Where to watch

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

Golf Channel: 2-8 p.m. ET

Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship (PGA Tour)

Golf Channel: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kia Classic (LPGA)

Golf Channel: 7-9 p.m.

Hero Indian Open (European Tour)

Golf Channel: 5:30-8:30 a.m. (Friday) and 3:30-8 a.m. (Saturday)

Rapiscan Systems Classic (Champions)

Golf Channel: 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. (tape delay)

Chip shots

Byron Meth (7-under 65) took a share of the lead at the Web.com Tour’s stop in Savannah, with wife Valentina on the bag. Meth, 26, from San Diego, needed just 25 putts to shoot his lowest score this year. … There’s a new No. 1 in men’s college golf this week as Matthew Wolff takes over the top spot in Golfweek’s individual rankings. … Arizona State is sending three players – Olivia Mehaffey, Alessandra Fanali and Sofia Anokhina – to next week’s inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur.