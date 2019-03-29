WGC-Match Play Round of 16: Top gambling picks and betting odds

Alright, it’s been a while since we last added to our ever-growing bank roll with a 2-0 week picking Valspar Championship matchups. Adam Hadwin beat Tyrrell Hatton, Bud Cauley beat Chez Reavie and our third matchup pick was scratched after Kevin Na withdrew.

Adding 200 more tokens brings us up to +835 tokens for the season. That’s good. Even better? Holy crap we’ve got an all-time matchup to bet Saturday at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are going toe-to-toe right out of the gate at 9:30 a.m. ET. Does it get any better than that at a non-major? Obviously not. We’re talking must-see TV on a Saturday morning, which is usually reserved for all you degenerates wagering on Premier League soccer.

Woods did his part to set up this epic clash with a ridiculous run against poor Patrick Cantlay, who ran into a buzzsaw when Woods played a six-hole stretch at 6-under on the back nine and holed out for an eagle-2.

McIlroy had the slightly easier path and cruised to a 3-0 start with wins over Luke List, Justin Harding and Matt Wallace. Really he’s been on a tear for about three months now, winning the Players Championship and ripping off six consecutive top-6 finishes dating back to the Tournament of Champions in January.

That makes him a significant favorite at -162 on PointsBet, while Woods is +130. And it’s hard to know what to make of Woods’ game going into the weekend considering the golf has been largely ho-hum with moments of brilliance, like the left-handed par save on Thursday.

But if you think we’re going to pass up the opportunity to bet on this monumental matchup, you’ve clearly come to the wrong place. And they aren’t the only show in town, with seven additional matches set for Saturday morning.

Here are the odds for all of those matches, with our picks for the day below. All odds courtesy of OddsShark and Points Bet.

Round of 16 matchup odds

Louis Oosthuizen (-110) vs. Marc Leishman (+100)

Kevin Kisner (-125) vs. Hao Tong Li (+110)

Francesco Molinari (-120) vs. Paul Casey (+100)

Justin Rose (-175) vs. Kevin Na (+163)

Henrik Stenson (-175) vs. Lucas Bjerregaard (+138)

Rory McIlroy (-162) vs. Tiger Woods (+130)

Matt Kuchar (-111) vs. Tyrrell Hatton (+110)

Sergio Garcia (-138) vs. Branden Grace (+125)

Picks

Rory McIlroy (-162) over Tiger Woods

Risking 162 tokens to win 100

Marc Leishman (+100) over Louis Oosthuizen

Risking 100 tokens to win 100

Last week: +200

Season total: +835 tokens