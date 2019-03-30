Duke's Julian Suri in elite spot entering final round of Hero Indian Open

Former Duke player Julian Suri will be hoping for a better start to the final round of the $1.175 million Hero Indian Open than his finish to Round 3 at DLF Golf & Country Club in New Delhi.

Suri shares the 54-hole lead on 11 under with England’s Callum Shinkwin after returning a 1-under-par 71. Only a late calamity kept the New York native from sitting alone at the top of the leaderboard.

The 27-year-old St Augustine, Florida resident recorded a double bogey on the par-5 final hole after hitting his tee shot into a hazard.

“I think a couple of the mistakes I made today were after long waits on the tee box and that was quite a long wait on 18,” he said. “No excuses, totally my fault, and I need to compose myself better. I think that is a bit of a learning curve for me after being out of tournament golf for a while now.

“I am feeling good with my overall game despite 18 there.”

Suri, who is playing only his second tournament of the year following surgery for an abdominal injury, is chasing his second European Tour win after the 2017 Made in Denmark.

Shinkwin is playing this week on a sponsor’s invite after losing his card last year. He finished 119th on the money list when he needed to finish inside the top 110 to retain his playing rights. The 2013 Walker Cup player can avoid a season on this year’s Challenge Tour with a win.

“I lost my card last year by a couple of spots so I know I can get it back if I play well so I just have to trust what I can do and let it happen,” said Shinkwin, who returned a 4-under 68.

“The leaderboard I think is quite spaced out, but I was looking at the leaderboard throughout the day and Julian was playing well all day, so I was just trying to keep up. I just want to play as well as I can. If I do win that’s great, if I don’t then I know my time will come soon.”

Japan’s Masahiro Kawamura sits alone in third on 9 under after a 68. Scotland’s Stephen Gallacher bounced back from a second-round 74 to match his opening 67 and move into solo fourth place. Sweden’s Robert Karlsson is fifth on 7 under.