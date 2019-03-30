What to know about Tiger Woods' next opponent: Lucas Bjerregaard

Lucas Bjerregaard is the next to face Tiger Woods in Match Play.

Bjerregaard will face off against Woods in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play quarterfinals beginning at 2:10 p.m. ET Saturday afternoon.

Woods, 43, advanced to the quarterfinal round after eliminating Rory McIlroy 2 and 1 in their Round of 16 match Saturday morning.

Bjerregaard, who turned pro in 2011 and has two European Tour wins, defeated Henrik Stenson, 3 and 2, to reach the quarterfinals. The 27-year-old from Denmark never trailed against Stenson and finished with seven birdies and one bogey.

Bjerregaard defeated Matt Wallace 1 up in the third round, tied Keegan Bradley in the second round and defeated Justin Thomas 3 and 2.

Game respects game. Bjerregaard's in the zone and Stenson acknowledges that. pic.twitter.com/dJ65y7l0va — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) March 30, 2019

Currently No. 52 in the world ranking, Bjerregaard plays on the European Tour after earning his Tour card in 2014.

Bjerregaard’s best finish this season was T12 at the Honda Classic. Most recently, he finished T30 in The Players Championship. His most recent European Tour win was the 2018 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.