WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Saturday results, schedule

Things are getting serious at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

Sixteen golfers face off in eight matches Saturday at Austin Country Club in hopes of qualifying for the quarterfinals in the afternoon.

Check out every result and the quarterfinal matches below as the Round of 16 concludes at Austin Country Club.

Round of 16 matches, results

Marc Leishman (17) def. Louis Oosthuizen (19), 2&1

Kevin Kisner (48) def. HaoTong Li (36), 6&5

Francesco Molinari (7) def. Paul Casey (10), 5&4

Quarterfinals matches

The quarterfinals will be held Saturday afternoon at Austin Country Club after the Round of 16 is complete.

Kevin Kisner (48) vs. Louis Oosthuizen (19)

TBD vs. Francesco Molinari (7)

WGC-Dell Technologies Match-Play Bracket

Here is the complete bracket for the tournament:

