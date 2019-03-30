Sergio Garcia's temper flares in quarterfinal round of WGC- Match Play

Sergio Garcia let his emotions get the best of him again, this time on the seventh and eighth holes Saturday during WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.
Garcia, who was paired with Matt Kuchar for the quarterfinal round, had a chance to putt for par to win the seventh hole as Kuchar had a 1-up advantage, but Garcia missed the putt.
Kuchar told the official he wanted to give Garcia the putt, according to the PGA Tour, but Kuchar could not retroactively.
One hole later, Garcia had another flareup when he missed a putt. Garcia swung his club through the air in frustration.
The two could be seen later talking animatedly as they walked down the fairway, presumably about the seventh hole situation.
Garcia has displayed his temper on the course in the past. In February, the 39-year-old from Spain was thrown out of the Saudi International for intentionally damaging putting greens.
“My job is to make sure I deal with it the best way possible, and show them that I can grow, that I can move forward and I can be who I am in the right way,” Garcia said to the Associated Press at the Genesis Open after the February incident. “I want to face my mistakes head on. My job is to go out there and enjoy my game and show everyone that no matter what, I can be the best behaved guy in the classroom. … I just hope I can maintain their respect.”
Fans didn’t hesitate reacting on Twitter.
Comments