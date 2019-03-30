Tiger Tracker: Follow Tiger Woods' match vs. Rory McIlroy at WGC-Dell Match Play

Tiger Woods is set to square off with Rory McIlroy in an epic Round of 16 matchup at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas.

The match gets underway at 9:30 a.m. ET Saturday and Woods is a heavy underdog in Las Vegas, listed at +130 odds. He got to the weekend thanks to an impressive comeback win over Patrick Cantlay Friday, which included a hole-out eagle to spark the turnaround and advance in his first Match Play appearance since 2013. Woods also defeated reigning PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Aaron Wise on Wednesday and lost to Brandt Snedeker Thursday for a 2-1-0 group play record.

McIlroy had no problem getting past his group, posting a 3-0-0 record against Luke List, Justin Harding and Matt Wallace.

We’ll be following all of the action, shot-by-shot, as Woods and McIlroy square off Saturday morning. Follow along below.

Hole 1: Par 4, 401 yards