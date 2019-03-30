Tiger Tracker: Follow Tiger Woods' match vs. Rory McIlroy at WGC-Dell Match Play

We’ll be following all of the action, shot-by-shot, as Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy square off in the Round of 16 match Saturday at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. Follow along below.

Hole 2: Par 4, 461 yards

OFF THE TEE (9:42 a.m.): McIlroy tees off first and finds a fairway bunker, so Woods adjusts and takes a fairway wood. Didn’t like it and missed the fairway to the left but the lie shouldn’t be too bad.

APPROACH SHOT (9:48 a.m.): Had to hit off an awkward sidehill lie and gets a clean strike, onto the green and 20 feet past the hole. Rory hits into a frontside bunker and it’s advantage Tiger.

ON THE GREEN:

Hole 1: Par 4, 401 yards

OFF THE TEE (9:31 a.m.): Big swing of the driver for Tiger and he pipes one down the left side of the fairway. Rory right there as well and both guys will have about 50 yards in to get this thing started. Time to show off with the wedges.

APPROACH SHOT: (9:37 a.m.): Bad bounce short of the flag and it skips well past the flag, leaving about 20-25 feet for birdie. McIlroy went long too but should get a good look at his roll after Tiger putts.

ON THE GREEN (9:40 a.m.): Good pace but just misses the line, McIlroy gives him that putt. McIlroy missed his birdie try as well so we’re off with a pair of pars.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Tied thru 1

Pre-round

Tiger Woods is set to square off with Rory McIlroy in an epic Round of 16 matchup at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas.

The match gets underway at 9:30 a.m. ET Saturday and Woods is a heavy underdog in Las Vegas, listed at +130 odds. He got to the weekend thanks to an impressive comeback win over Patrick Cantlay Friday, which included a hole-out eagle to spark the turnaround and advance in his first Match Play appearance since 2013. Woods also defeated reigning PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Aaron Wise on Wednesday and lost to Brandt Snedeker Thursday for a 2-1-0 group play record.

McIlroy had no problem getting past his group, posting a 3-0-0 record against Luke List, Justin Harding and Matt Wallace.