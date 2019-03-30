Lee Westwood throws some shade Jim Furyk's way for not picking Kevin Kisner

Kevin Kisner wasted no time in dispatching Haotong Li at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, coming out Saturday morning with three consecutive birdies for a lead he’d never relinquish.

With a 6 and 5 win, Kisner was the first to advance to the quarterfinals of the Match Play in Austin. In 2018 he made it all the way to the final, where he was steamrolled by Bubba Watson 7 and 6.

Lee Westwood took notice of Kisner watching him dominate against Li and made a point to throw some shade on captain Jim Furyk’s decision to not pick Kisner for the U.S. Ryder Cup team last year. “Kevin Kisner appears to be a very good match play player. I’ll tell you a course that would really have suited him. Le Golf National,” he tweeted.

Brandel Chamblee agreed, adding, “One Kisner would have meant one less player who couldn’t hit a fairway, and 4 stronger teams in 4B and 4S.”

Furyk chose Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods with his first three captain’s picks and then went with Tony Finau with the final pick.

Kisner was 14th in the final rankings and Finau 15th.