WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play: Sunday tee times, matches, TV info, hole locations

A winner will soon be crowned.

The WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play picks up Sunday with single-elimination semifinal and final matchups at Austin Country Club.

The tournament resumes after a surprise outcome in the quarterfinals where Lucas Bjerregaard took down the Match Play master Tiger Woods on Saturday. The 27-year-old had an eagle on No. 16 to pull him even with Woods and a birdie on No. 17 to sit 1 up. Woods lost on the 18th hole when couldn’t make a putt from 20 inches to extend the Round of 16 matchup.

Below are both semifinal matches and tee times for Sunday’s round, in addition to the tournament’s TV info, hole locations and bracket.

The final match will begin after both semifinal matches have been played.

Semifinal Matches and Tee Times

1st Tee

Tee Time (ET) Match 9:05 a.m. Francesco Molinari (7) vs. Kevin Kisner (48) 9:20 a.m. Matt Kuchar (23) vs. Lucas Bjerregaard (50)

TV Info

Sunday

Golf Channel: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. ET

NBC: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. ET

PGA Tour Radio: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. ET

Semifinals Hole Locations

WGC-Dell Technologies Match-Play Bracket

Here is the complete bracket for the tournament:

DOWNLOAD A PRINTABLE VERSION HERE