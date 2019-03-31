European Tour power rankings: March 31-April 6

Here are the exclusive Golfweek European Tour power rankings for the week of March 31-April 6:

10. Matt Wallace

Not the debut he wanted in the WGC–Dell Technologies Match Play, but at least he manged to beat Keegan Bradley.

9. Lucas Bjerregaard

Call him the Great Dane after defeating childhood hero Tiger Woods in Match Play quarterfinals only to lose narrowly to Matt Kuchar.

8. Ian Poulter

Mr. Ryder Cup avenged 2018 8&6 quarterfinal loss to Kevin Kisner, only to lose the group battle to Kis in a sudden death playoff.

7. Tommy Fleetwood

Didn’t take Ryder Cup form to Austin. Failed to advance from group stage after 1-1-1 record.

6. Jon Rahm

Began Match Play as if he meant business with rampant 7&5 demolition of Si Woo Kim only to peter out over next two days and fail to make knockout rounds.

5. Paul Casey

Much was expected of Casey in Match Play and he looked like he was delivering when he won his group. However, he looked tired and jaded in losing to Molinari in Round of 16.

4. Sergio Garcia

Involved in rules imbroglio in match against Matt Kuchar that was totally avoidable if he’d just kept his temper. Something Sergio finds hard to do.

3. Justin Rose

Predictably won his group in Austin only to unpredictably lose to Kevin Na thanks to three bogeys in seven holes.

2. Rory McIlroy

Might have defeated Tiger Woods in Round of 16 if not for old nemesis: too many missed putts.

1. Francesco Molinari

Carried on his perfect Ryder Cup form in first four days of Match Play only to fall to Kisner in semis.