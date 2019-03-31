10 golfers to watch in the Augusta National Women's Amateur

The first Augusta National Women’s Amateur begins Wednesday.

It features 72 of the top female amateur golfers in the world and offers them a rare chance to play on golf’s most celebrated and sacred course.

Live coverage of ANWA final round will air on NBC from noon – 3 p.m. Eastern on Saturday. The 30 players who make the cut in the 54-hole, stroke-play tournament will participate in that final round.

Here are 10 players to watch

Sierra Brooks

Wrist injuries have held back the Florida junior, but a 62 in her opening event this season made quite the statement. The ANWA has used this polished player often to tout the event.