19th hole: Bubba Watson confounds us with childlike antics, but talent makes him hard to ignore

Even by his own enviable standards, it was an oddball week for Bubba Watson.

After his final round at the Valspar Championship, Watson confessed that he’d rather dump the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play from the PGA Tour schedule since he doesn’t much care for the format. He then hopped a plane to Texas to defend his title … at the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play.

By Tuesday, Watson was eagerly talking about the Presidents Cup in Australia next December, saying he desperately wants to deliver for U.S. captain Tiger Woods … as an assistant captain. Watson was 14th in the standings for the 12-man team when he spoke, yet was unapologetically more enthusiastic about packing a walkie talkie than his golf clubs.

On Wednesday, his opening match against Kevin Na ended ignominiously on the 18th. Watson’s second attempt to escape a greenside bunker was rolling back toward him when he picked up his ball and conceded. Had he holed his next shot it would have forced Na to make from 10 feet to win. Long odds, sure, but every other professional in the field would have taken that shot.

By Thursday, Watson was jawing with a “fan” outside the ropes, a now common occurrence with loudmouths who believe that buying a ticket makes them part of the action, not a mere spectator. “Everybody’s big behind the ropes,” muttered Watson, the runaway winner of a 2015 ESPN poll that asked Tour pros who they’d be least likely to help in a parking lot brawl.

Come Friday, Bubba (real name Gerry) was headed home, unable to make it out of group play.

All in all, a week that reinforced his reputation as the most mercurial man in golf.

At 40, Watson is a dizzying combination of breathtaking talent and gasp-inducing childishness. He hits shots that others can’t conjure in their dreams, then exhibits a hair-trigger whininess that would embarrass even the most petulant of his peers. He is a social media scold’s dream.

Bubba’s logic for disliking Match Play isn’t uncommon or unreasonable, but it offered a salient glimpse into his mind. “We have seen every year a guy shoot in the 60s and lose, and then we see a guy shoot in the 70s and win,” he explained. “And it’s like, wait a second, how fair is this?”

Fair. An expectation that can be kryptonite to a golfer’s psyche.

A desire for fairness might explain Watson’s struggles at the Open Championship, where in 10 appearances he has five missed cuts and zero top-20 finishes. A links golf course that rewards imagination as well as execution should be an enticing canvas to an artist like Watson, just as it was to the last star who played with such sublime flair, Seve Ballesteros.

But a dram of Scottish stoicism is demanded in links golf — in all golf, really— an acceptance that fine shots can often get a lousy result. Bubba is many things, but stoic ain’t one of them.

To be fair, Watson struggles in any major beyond the hushed cathedral of Augusta National, where his two wins are beacons in an otherwise dismal record in golf’s biggest events. He owns just two top 10s outside the Masters, the last one registered nine years ago. He is a man fond of his comfort zones. Three venues — Augusta, Riviera and TPC River Highlands — account for eight of his 12 PGA Tour victories, and by today’s diluted standard for admittance, those 12 wins leave him close to a call from the Hall of Fame.

When Watson is psychologically present, he remains the most engrossing talent on Tour. When he’s absent, as he was this week in Texas, he is the most confounding. A third Masters win next week might make him rethink his claim that being a Ryder Cup assistant captain was “the greatest thing I’ve ever done in golf,” an assertion that betrayed a childlike need to be loved as a team player by the very guys who’d leave him to fight alone in a parking lot.

Will the Bubba who drives down Magnolia Lane be the one who could slip into the green jacket on Sunday? Or the one who checks out right when the greatest champions are getting locked in? Even he probably doesn’t know the answer to his own riddle. Gwk