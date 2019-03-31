The Forecaddie: Hootie and the Blowfish coming to a golf course near you

As far as modern rock and country bands go, there is no group more closely associated with golf than South Carolina’s native sons, Hootie and the Blowfish. They’ve taken more calls to do charity appearances than just about any rockers The Forecaddie can think of, to the point The Man Out Front has wondered if frontman Darius Rucker ever tires of taking former PGA Tour commissioner Tim Finchem’s calls.

“No way,” said Rucker, who noted how many friends he’s made in the game.

He works in up to a couple hundred rounds a year as he embarks on solo dates around the world, including a recent three-round stretch that had him playing consecutive rounds at Augusta National, St. Andrews and Carnoustie.

On the night of the group’s induction into the Myrtle Beach Golf Hall of Fame alongside Dustin Johnson, The Man Out Front got a chance to ask Hootie and the Blowfish about what really matters as the band prepares for a massive, mostly sold-out U.S. tour this summer: their love of the game.

While they insisted to TMOF that a tour schedule never has been shaped around golf, Rucker admitted to one request for their national tour of more than 40 stops: no show on June 2. That’s when the U.S. Women’s Open finishes in Rucker’s native Charleston, S.C.

While a resurgence of interest in the band required a second night be added at Madison Square Garden on a schedule that already included a Hollywood Bowl appearance, it’s their Monday After the Masters event that got them into Myrtle Beach’s Hall. This year marks the 25th of “MAM” with more than $7 million raised for children’s educational programs and the South Carolina junior golf program.

The band members already have targeted a few courses on the tour, which starts May 30, though they aren’t as picky as they could be, given their popularity and numerous friends in the game.

They even plan to park their tour bus in course parking lots the night before to get the next day’s golf rolling ASAP, something Rucker has done for years. Not once has he been discouraged from the practice, which speaks to his beloved nature as golf’s leading frontman.

It’s an appreciation that golfers always have held for the passion and charitable efforts of Rucker, Mark Bryan, Dean Felber and Jim Sonefeld.

(Note: This story appears in the March issue of Golfweek.)