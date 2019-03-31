April 1, 2019

> THE FORECADDIE
Hootie and the Blowfish coming to a golf course near you
> PGA TOUR
Kevin Kisner shows he’s a grinder, beating Matt Kuchar for Match Play win (DiMeglio)
Winner’s Bag: Kevin Kisner’s winning golf equipment at WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play (Dusek)
Player winnings: Complete player-by-player earnings from WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play (Golfweek Staff)
Complete Results: Complete results form the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play (Golfweek Staff)
Graeme McDowell wins PGA Tour’s Puntacana Championship (Associated Press)
2018-19 Schedule & Results: Updated through WGC-Dell Match Play (Golfweek Staff)
> LPGA
Nasa Hataoka keeps both hands on wheel to win Kia Classic (Nichols)
2019 Schedule & Results: Updated through Kia Classic (Golfweek Staff)
> EUROPEAN TOUR
With son on the bag, 44-year-old Stephen Gallacher wins Hero Indian Open (Tait)
> Web.com TOUR
Dan McCarthy holds off Scottie Scheffler for win in Savannah (Kilbridge)
> PGA PERSPECTIVE
Tiger Woods’ stunning Match Play loss could be blessing before Masters (DiMeglio)
> LPGA PERSPECTIVE
Why am I covering ANWA instead of ANA? To watch history being made (Nichols)
> AUGUSTA NATIONAL WOMEN’S AMATEUR
Nancy Lopez took LPGA by storm, but will we see another like her (Nichols)
10 golfers to watch in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur (Nichols)
> COLLEGES
With his coach on the bag, UCLA sophomore Devon Bling confident ahead of Masters appearance (Woodard)
> GOLF LIFE
This year’s major championships visit extra-special courses (Lusk)
> THE 19TH HOLE
19th hole: Bubba Watson confounds us with childlike antics, but talent makes him hard to ignore (Lynch)
> LAST TIME
