Digital Edition
Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

April 1, 2019

April 1, 2019

Digital Edition

April 1, 2019

By March 31, 2019 10:49 pm

By: |

> THE FORECADDIE

Hootie and the Blowfish coming to a golf course near you

> PGA TOUR

Mar 31, 2019; Austin, TX, USA; Kevin Kisner celebrates winning the final round of the WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament at Austin Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Spillman-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Kisner shows he’s a grinder, beating Matt Kuchar for Match Play win (DiMeglio)

Winner’s Bag: Kevin Kisner’s winning golf equipment at WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play (Dusek)

Mar 31, 2019; Austin, TX, USA; Kevin Kisner plays from the fairway on the 12th hole during the final round of the WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament at Austin Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Spillman-USA TODAY Sports
Player winnings: Complete player-by-player earnings from WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play (Golfweek Staff)

Complete Results: Complete results form the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play (Golfweek Staff)

Graeme McDowell, Puntacana

Graeme McDowell wins PGA Tour’s Puntacana Championship (Associated Press)

2018-19 Schedule & Results: Updated through WGC-Dell Match Play (Golfweek Staff)

> LPGA

Nasa Hataoka keeps both hands on wheel to win Kia Classic (Nichols)

2019 Schedule & Results: Updated through Kia Classic (Golfweek Staff)

> EUROPEAN TOUR

NEW DELHI, INDIA - MARCH 31: Stephen Gallacher of Scotland poses with his Son and the trophy after he wins the final round on day four of the Hero Indian Open at the DLF Golf & Country Club on March 31, 2019 in New Delhi, India. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
With son on the bag, 44-year-old Stephen Gallacher wins Hero Indian Open (Tait)

> Web.com TOUR

Dan McCarthy holds off Scottie Scheffler for win in Savannah (Kilbridge)

> POWER RANKINGS

match play, pga tour

PGA Tour
20. Patrick Cantlay
19. Webb Simpson
18. Gary Woodland
17. Tommy Fleetwood
16. Jason Day
15-1. Click here


LPGA
10. Jessica Korda
9. Lexi Thompson
8-1. Click here

Francesco Molinari, Match Play

European Tour
10. Matt Wallace
9. Lucas Bjerregaard
8-1. Click here

> PGA PERSPECTIVE


Tiger Woods’ stunning Match Play loss could be blessing before Masters (DiMeglio)

> LPGA PERSPECTIVE

erica shepherd

Why am I covering ANWA instead of ANA? To watch history being made (Nichols)

> AUGUSTA NATIONAL WOMEN’S AMATEUR

Nancy Lopez, Augusta National Women's Amateur press tour

Nancy Lopez took LPGA by storm, but will we see another like her (Nichols)

10 golfers to watch in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur (Nichols)

> COLLEGES

Devin Bling at the 2018 U.S. Amateur Open. (Chris Keane/USGA)
With his coach on the bag, UCLA sophomore Devon Bling confident ahead of Masters appearance (Woodard)

> GOLF LIFE


This year’s major championships visit extra-special courses (Lusk)

> SCOREBOARD

Full results and rankings from tours around the world

> THE 19TH HOLE

bubba watson

19th hole: Bubba Watson confounds us with childlike antics, but talent makes him hard to ignore (Lynch)

> LAST TIME

DOUBLE TROUBLE

> IMAGE CREDITS

Cover: Darren Carroll/Getty Images; PGA Tour: Stephen Spillman/USA TODAY Sports (2); Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images; LPGA: Steve Dykes/Getty Images; Power Rankings: Stephen Spillman/USA TODAY Sports (Woods); Orlando Ramirez/AP (Park); Stephen Spillman/USA TODAY Sports (Molinari); PGA Perspective: Stephen Spillman/USA TODAY Sports (Woods); LPGA Perspective: Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports; ANWA: Adam Hunger/Getty Images; Colleges: Chris Keane/USGA; Golf Life: David Cannon/Getty Images; This Week: Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports; 19th Hole: Stephen Spillman/USA TODAY Sports; This Week: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

MORE:  Contact us | Subscribe to print edition | Free email newsletters

, , , , , , , , , , , , , Digital Edition

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Digital Edition
Home