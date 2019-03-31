Coming up: Ladies take center stage with ANWA, ANA; PGA Tour stays in Texas

Here is the professional golf schedule for the week of April 1-7, 2019.
The PGA Tour features one more week of prep for the Masters with the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio.
The first major of the LPGA’s 2019 season is Thursday-Sunday with the ANA Inspiration.
Also making its way on golf’s marquee this week is the first-ever Augusta National Women’s Amateur.
PGA Tour
What: Valero Texas Open
When: Thursday-Sunday
Where: TPC San Antonio, AT&T Oaks Course, San Antonio, Texas
LPGA Tour
What: ANA Inspiration
When: Thursday-Sunday
Where: Mission Hills Country Club, Dinah Shore Tournament Course, Rancho Mirage, Calif.
Amateur
What: Augusta National Women’s Amateur
When: Wednesday-Saturday
Where: Champions Retreat Golf Club, Evans, Ga., and Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga. Gwk
