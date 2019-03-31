Golf Life: This year’s major championships visit extra-special courses

Golf fans are in for a treat this year, as the 2019 major championships as a whole are on some of the top courses in the world.

It’s not like majors are ever held on dog tracks, but even compared to the majors of the past five years, this season’s courses should be special.

The Golfweek’s Best raters judge courses on a 10-point scale in several categories such as memorability of par 5s, conditioning, walk in the park and the like. Courses are then given a total grade. Any course that ranks above 7 in the overall category is one of the best courses in the country, as that score places a course in the top 100 on either the Modern (built since 1960) or Classic (before 1960) list.

Using current Golfweek’s Best ratings, the four majors in each of the past five years have a combined rating of 32.86, with the average for each course 8.22. This year’s major courses have a combined rating of 34.66, with an average of 8.67.

How significant are those few decimal points? Using the Golfweek’s Best Classic list as a guide, 8.22 would place a course No. 18 in the United States, while 8.67 would have a course ranked No. 11 on the same list.

Basically, all these are great courses. It just so happens that 2019 is even greater than usual.

Masters: Augusta National Golf Club

Golfweek’s Best rating: 9.33

Where: Augusta, Ga.

Designer: Alister MacKenzie

Year opened: 1933