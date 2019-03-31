LPGA Tour power rankings: March 31-April 6

Here are the exclusive Golfweek LPGA Tour power rankings for the week of March 31-April 6, through the Kia Classic.

10. Jessica Korda

Week off after strong comeback in Phoenix. Pointing everything toward the year’s first major.

9. Lexi Thompson

Heads into the ANA Inspiration still looking for top form. T-44 at Kia.

8. Inbee Park

Cold putter (gasp) at the Kia but that won’t last. Took a share of second as she warms up for the desert.

7. Nasa Hataoka

Playing alongside Inbee Park was no problem for young Nasa, who skyrocketed to a three-shot victory in Carlsbad, Calif.

6. Brooke Henderson

Rare missed cut for Canada’s finest after a second-round 77 that included three doubles.

5. Minjee Lee

One of the best players without a major has cooled off as tour heads to Mission Hills.

4. Ariya Jutanugarn

Has yet to make noise this year. Ranks 43rd in greens. ANA in her wheelhouse though.

3. Nelly Korda

Skipped Kia to be rested for the big show. Leads the tour in money, birdies, greens and scoring.

2. Jin Young Ko

Seven birdies and an eagle on Sunday at Kia were good for a share of second. Has yet to contend at the ANA but among favorites this year.

1. Sung Hyun Park

Birdied three of the last four holes to get into a share of second. Previous ANA finishes: T-6/T-14/T-9. Gwk