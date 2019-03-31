Tiger Woods’ stunning Match Play loss could be blessing before Masters

AUSTIN, Texas – Tiger Woods was steaming when he left Austin Country Club on Saturday, his pursuit of victory No. 81 on the PGA Tour coming to an abrupt and stunning end when he missed a 4-foot putt on the 85th and last hole he played in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

Instead of forcing extra holes in his quarterfinal match against Lucas Bjerregaard, the No. 52-ranked player in the world, Woods headed home to his Florida seaside compound. It was a bitter end to an otherwise solid week for Woods in his last competitive action before the Masters. Twenty-five minutes after he shook Bjerregaard’s hand, Woods had yet to cool down.

“No, I’m not,” Woods brusquely said when asked if he’s where he wanted to be heading toward Magnolia Lane. “I wanted to play (Sunday). This is going to sting for a couple of days, and I’ll get back to it after that.”

Woods didn’t say much more before heading to his transport, his competitive fire extinguishing any desire to talk about the state of his game or his confidence heading to the Masters.

But it could turn out that the surprising turn of events against Bjerregaard will be a blessing for the 43-year-old with a bad back who pulled out of the Arnold Palmer Invitational four weeks ago with a neck sprain.

The capital of Texas broke cold and windy on Sunday, with temps not reaching 50 until noon and the wind-chill roaming from the high-30s to the mid-40s. Not exactly ideal weather for a man nursing a bad back.

A victory in the semifinals and then a match in the finals could have meant 36 or more holes on the card for Woods, possibly stretching his total to 120 holes played in five days. Instead, Woods was home in Jupiter, where it was 80 degrees.

The biggest upset of the tournament. 👠 Watch @LBjerregaard take down Tiger Woods to advance to the @DellMatchPlay Semifinals. pic.twitter.com/uqmQwjFXUC — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 31, 2019

Thus, losing on Saturday meant he had 11 days to rest and prep for the Masters, where he’s won four green jackets. Woods planned to go to Augusta for a day this week, head back home and then return to Augusta the Monday of the Masters.

While Woods didn’t talk about the overall picture of his game with the Masters looming, his caddie, Joe LaCava, offered up his take.

“I think this was a big step in the right direction, for sure,” LaCava said of his boss’ week at the Match Play. “He got more rounds in, played some decent golf in the heat of the battle. Definitely reason to be optimistic.

“I think he got better each day.”

For the week, Woods lost to Brandt Snedeker but defeated Aaron Wise and Patrick Cantlay to advance out of pool play. In the Sweet 16, he held off Rory McIlroy, who had won The Players in his previous start and hasn’t been outside of the top 10 in any start this year. And he was in control of his match against Bjerregaard until a late charge by the Dane set up Woods’ dismal end.

Instead of playing Sunday, Woods tied for fifth – his best finish in five starts this year. LaCava said Woods would work on “everything” before his sixth start.

“I don’t think there’s anything locked in, but I wouldn’t say there’s anything bad. There is not one thing missing,” LaCava said. “He’ll just continue to work on sharpening everything.”

The stat sheet reveals he should put in extra work with his short irons. One of the best iron players of all time is having a tough time hitting it close this year. He ranks north of 100 on the PGA Tour in approach shots from 100 to 125 yards and is hovering around 100th in approach shots from 125-150 yards.

That doesn’t bode well at Augusta National. Nor do the short misses with the putter – he missed three putts inside 5 feet against Bjerregaard. Additionally, earlier in the year, he putted terribly at the WGC-Mexico Championship.

But Woods didn’t look the worse for wear in Texas after playing 85 holes and five matches in four days. That’s a good sign, especially after he looked whipped in Los Angeles earlier this year after playing 72 holes in three days – 30 on the final day – in the weather-challenged Genesis Open.

As LaCava said, there are no issues with Woods’ health. And earlier in the week Woods said he was moving in the right direction heading to Augusta. Eleven days of prep work should keep him on the same path despite the bump in the road on the final hole in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

(Gwk)