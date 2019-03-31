Here are all the results from the 2019 WGC- Dell Technologies Match Play

After five days of WGC- Dell Technologies Match Play, a winner was finally crowned.
But before Kevin Kisner won it all, there were 110 other matchups.
We recap all the results from every round below:
Kisner wins it all
Kevin Kisner won his first WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play with a 20-foot birdie putt on No. 16.
Kisner left Austin Country Club victorious Sunday with a 3-and-2 win over Matt Kuchar after recording three bogeys — all of which occurred on the front nine — and four birdies in the final round.
The 35-year-old advanced to the final last year, falling to Bubba Watson.
In the consolation round, Francesco Molinari beat Lucas Bjerregaard 4 and 2, earning third place.
Semifinal results
Matt Kuchar (23) def. Lucas Bjerregaard (50), 1 up
Kevin Kisner (48) def. Francesco Molinari (7), 1 up
Quarterfinal results
Matt Kuchar (23) def. Sergio Garcia (26), 2 up
Lucas Bjerregaard (50) def. Tiger Woods (13), 1 up
Kevin Kisner (48) def. Louis Oosthuizen (19), 2&1
Francesco Molinari (7) def. Kevin Na (57), 6&5
Round of 16 results
Lucas Bjerregaard (50) def. Henrik Stenson (37), 3&2
Tiger Woods (13) def. Rory McIlroy (4), 2&1
Matt Kuchar (23) def. Tyrrell Hatton (35), 4&3
Sergio Garcia (26) def. Branden Grace (40), 1 up
Louis Oosthuizen (19) def. Marc Leishman (17), 2&1
Kevin Kisner (48) def. HaoTong Li (36), 6&5
Francesco Molinari (7) def. Paul Casey (10), 5&4
Kevin Na (57) def. Justin Rose (2), 2 up
Round 3
Group 1
Hideki Matsuyama (24) def. Dustin Johnson (1), 4&2
Branden Grace (40) def. Chez Reavie (55), 2&1
Group 2
Emiliano Grillo (53) def. Eddie Pepperell (34), 4&3
Justin Rose (2) def. Gary Woodland (22), 1 up
Group 3
Alex Noren (27) def. Brooks Koepka (3), 3&2
Tom Lewis (60) def. HaoTong Li (36), 1 up in playoff
Group 4
Rory McIlroy (4) def. Matthew Fitzpatrick (32), 4&2
Justin Harding (47) def. Luke List (64), 2 up
Group 5
Justin Thomas (5) and Keegan Bradley (31), draw
Lucas Bjerregaard (50) def. Matt Wallace (33), 1 up
Group 6
Marc Leishman (17) def. Bryson DeChambeau (6), 5&4
Russel Knox (59) def. Kiradech Aphibarnrat (39), 2 up
Group 7
Francesco Molinari (7) def. Webb Simpson (21), 2&1
SatoshiKodaira (63) def. Thorbjorn Olesen (45), 3&1
Group 8
J.B. Holmes (43) def. Si Woo Kim (54), 6&4
Jon Rahm (8) and Matt Kuchar (23), draw
Group 9
Tyrrell Hatton (35) def. Lee Westwood (62), 3&1
Rafa Cabrera Bello (29) def. Xander Schauffele (9), 1 up
Group 10
Paul Casey (10) def. Cameron Smith (25), 4&3
Tyrrell Hatton (35) def. Lee Westwood (62), 3&1
Group 11
Louis Oosthuizen (19) def. Tommy Fleetwood (11), 4&3
Byeong Hun An (49) def. Kyle Stanley (41), 6&5
Group 12
Phil Mickelson (20) def. Jason Day (12), 2 up
Henrik Stenson (37) def. Jim Furyk (52), 5&4
Group 13
Tiger Woods (13) def. Patrick Cantlay (18), 4&2
Aaron Wise (61) def. Brandt Snedeker (44), 6&4
Group 14
Ian Poulter (30) def. Tony Finau (14), 1 up
Kevin Kisner (48) def. Keith Mitchell (56), 2&1
Group 15
Bubba Watson (15) def. Jordan Spieth (28), 1 up
Kevin Na (57) def. Billy Horschel (38), 3&1
Group 16
Patrick Reed (16) def. Sergio Garcia (26), 2&1
Shane Lowry (46) def. Andrew Putnam (51), 3&2
Round 2 results
Group 1
Branden Grace (40) def. Dustin Johnson (1), 1UP
Hideki Matsuyama (24) and Chez Reavie (55), tie
Group 2
Justin Rose (2) and Eddie Pepperell (34), tie
Gary Woodland (22) def. Emiliano Grillo (53), 1UP
Group 3
Hao Tong Li (36) def. Brooks Koepka, 2UP
Alex Noren (27) def. Tom Lewis (60), 4&3
Group 4
Rory McIlroy (4) def. Justin Harding (47), 3&2
Luke List (64) def. Matthew Fitzpatrick (32), 2&1
Group 5
Justin Thomas (5) def. Matt Wallace (33), 3&1
Keegan Bradley (31) and Lucas Bjerregaard (50), tie
Group 6
Kiradech Aphibarnrat (39) def. Bryson DeChambeau (6) 2&1
Marc Leishman (17) def. Russel Knox (59), 2UP
Group 7
Francesco Molinari (7) def Thorbjørn Olesen (45), 4&3
Webb Simpson (21) and Satoshi Kodaira (63), tie
Group 8
J.B. Holmes (43) def. Jon Rahm (8), 2&1
Matt Kuchar (23) def. Si Woo Kim (54), 6&4
Group 9
Xander Shauffele (9) and Tyrrell Hatton (35), tie
Rafa Cabrera Bello (29) and Lee Westwood (62), tie
Group 10
Paul Casey and Charles Howell III (42), tie
Abraham Ancer (58) def. Cameron Smith (25), 3&2
Group 11
Tommy Fleetwood (11) and Kyle Stanley (41), tie
Louis Oosthuizen (19) def. Byeong Hun An (49), 1UP
Group 12
Henrik Stenson (37) def. Jason Day (12), 4&3
Jim Furyk (52) def. Phil Mickelson (20), 1UP
Group 13
Brandt Snedeker (44) def. Tiger Woods (13), 2&1
Patrick Cantlay (18) def. Aaron Wise (61), 4&2
Group 15
Billy Horschel (38) def. Bubba Watson (15), 2&1
Jordan Spieth (28) def. Kevin Na (57), 3&2
Group 16
Sergio Garcia (26) def. Andrew Putnam (51), 5&4
Patrick Reed (16) and Shane Lowry (46), tie
Round 1 results
Group 1
Dustin Johnson (10) def. Chez Reavie (55), 4&3
Branden Grace (40) def. Hideki Matsuyama (24), 4&3
Group 2
Justin Rose (2) def. Emiliano Grillo (53), 2&1
Gary Woodland (22) def. Eddie Pepperell (34), 2&1
Group 3
Brooks Koepka (3) draws with Tom Lewis (60)
HaoTong Li (36) def. Alex Noren (27) 5&4
Group 4
Rory McIlroy (4) def. Luke List (64), 5&4
Justin Harding (47) def. Matthew Fitzpatrick (32), 1 up
Group 5
Lucas Bjerregaard (50) def. Justin Thomas (5), 3&2
Matt Wallace (33) def. Keegan Bradley (31), 1-up
Group 6
Bryson DeChambeau (6)def. Russell Knox (59), 3&1
Marc Leishman (17) def. Kiradech Aphibarnrat (39), 2 up
Group 7
Francesco Molinari (7) def. Satoshi Kodaira (63), 5&4
Thorbjørn Olesen (45) def. Webb Simpson (21), 2&1
Group 8
Jon Rahm (8) def. Si Woo Kim (54), 7&5
Matt Kuchar (23) def. J.B. Holmes (43), 3&1
Group 9
Xander Schauffele (9) def. Lee Westwood (62), 1 up
Tyrrell Hatton (35) def. Rafa Cabrera Bello (29), 4&3
Group 10
Paul Casey (10) def. Abraham Ancer (58), 5&3
Charles Howell III (42) def. Cameron Smith (25), 2&1
Group 11
Tommy Fleetwood (11) def. Byeong Hun An (49), 3&2
Kyle Stanley (41) def. Louis Oosthuizen (19), 3&2
Group 12
Jim Furyk (52) def. Jason Day (12), 2 up
Henrik Stenson (37) def. Phil Mickelson (20), 2&1
Group 13
Tiger Woods (13) def, Aaron Wise (61), 3&1
Patrick Cantlay (18) draws with Brandt Snedeker (44)
Group 14
Tony Finau (14) def. Keith Mitchell (56), 2&1
Ian Poulter (30) def. Kevin Kisner (48), 2-up
Group 15
Kevin Na (57) def. Bubba Watson (15), 1-up
Jordan Spieth (28) draws with Billy Horschel (38)
Group 16
Andrew Putnam (51) def. Patrick Reed (16), 3&2
Sergio Garcia (26) def. Shane Lowry (46), 4&2
Comments