Here are all the results from the 2019 WGC- Dell Technologies Match Play

After five days of WGC- Dell Technologies Match Play, a winner was finally crowned.

But before Kevin Kisner won it all, there were 110 other matchups.

We recap all the results from every round below:

Kisner wins it all

Kevin Kisner won his first WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play with a 20-foot birdie putt on No. 16.

Kisner left Austin Country Club victorious Sunday with a 3-and-2 win over Matt Kuchar after recording three bogeys — all of which occurred on the front nine — and four birdies in the final round.

The 35-year-old advanced to the final last year, falling to Bubba Watson.

In the consolation round, Francesco Molinari beat Lucas Bjerregaard 4 and 2, earning third place.

Semifinal results

Matt Kuchar (23) def. Lucas Bjerregaard (50), 1 up

Kevin Kisner (48) def. Francesco Molinari (7), 1 up

Quarterfinal results

Matt Kuchar (23) def. Sergio Garcia (26), 2 up

Lucas Bjerregaard (50) def. Tiger Woods (13), 1 up

Kevin Kisner (48) def. Louis Oosthuizen (19), 2&1

Francesco Molinari (7) def. Kevin Na (57), 6&5

Round of 16 results

Lucas Bjerregaard (50) def. Henrik Stenson (37), 3&2

Tiger Woods (13) def. Rory McIlroy (4), 2&1

Matt Kuchar (23) def. Tyrrell Hatton (35), 4&3

Sergio Garcia (26) def. Branden Grace (40), 1 up

Louis Oosthuizen (19) def. Marc Leishman (17), 2&1

Kevin Kisner (48) def. HaoTong Li (36), 6&5

Francesco Molinari (7) def. Paul Casey (10), 5&4

Kevin Na (57) def. Justin Rose (2), 2 up

Round 3

Group 1

Hideki Matsuyama (24) def. Dustin Johnson (1), 4&2

Branden Grace (40) def. Chez Reavie (55), 2&1

Group 2

Emiliano Grillo (53) def. Eddie Pepperell (34), 4&3

Justin Rose (2) def. Gary Woodland (22), 1 up

Group 3

Alex Noren (27) def. Brooks Koepka (3), 3&2

Tom Lewis (60) def. HaoTong Li (36), 1 up in playoff

Group 4

Rory McIlroy (4) def. Matthew Fitzpatrick (32), 4&2

Justin Harding (47) def. Luke List (64), 2 up

Group 5

Justin Thomas (5) and Keegan Bradley (31), draw

Lucas Bjerregaard (50) def. Matt Wallace (33), 1 up

Group 6

Marc Leishman (17) def. Bryson DeChambeau (6), 5&4

Russel Knox (59) def. Kiradech Aphibarnrat (39), 2 up

Group 7

Francesco Molinari (7) def. Webb Simpson (21), 2&1

SatoshiKodaira (63) def. Thorbjorn Olesen (45), 3&1

Group 8

J.B. Holmes (43) def. Si Woo Kim (54), 6&4

Jon Rahm (8) and Matt Kuchar (23), draw

Group 9

Tyrrell Hatton (35) def. Lee Westwood (62), 3&1

Rafa Cabrera Bello (29) def. Xander Schauffele (9), 1 up

Group 10

Paul Casey (10) def. Cameron Smith (25), 4&3

Group 11

Louis Oosthuizen (19) def. Tommy Fleetwood (11), 4&3

Byeong Hun An (49) def. Kyle Stanley (41), 6&5

Group 12

Phil Mickelson (20) def. Jason Day (12), 2 up

Henrik Stenson (37) def. Jim Furyk (52), 5&4

Group 13

Tiger Woods (13) def. Patrick Cantlay (18), 4&2

Aaron Wise (61) def. Brandt Snedeker (44), 6&4

Group 14

Ian Poulter (30) def. Tony Finau (14), 1 up

Kevin Kisner (48) def. Keith Mitchell (56), 2&1

Group 15

Bubba Watson (15) def. Jordan Spieth (28), 1 up

Kevin Na (57) def. Billy Horschel (38), 3&1

Group 16

Patrick Reed (16) def. Sergio Garcia (26), 2&1

Shane Lowry (46) def. Andrew Putnam (51), 3&2

Round 2 results

Group 1

Branden Grace (40) def. Dustin Johnson (1), 1UP

Hideki Matsuyama (24) and Chez Reavie (55), tie

Group 2

Justin Rose (2) and Eddie Pepperell (34), tie

Gary Woodland (22) def. Emiliano Grillo (53), 1UP

Group 3

Hao Tong Li (36) def. Brooks Koepka, 2UP

Alex Noren (27) def. Tom Lewis (60), 4&3

Group 4

Rory McIlroy (4) def. Justin Harding (47), 3&2

Luke List (64) def. Matthew Fitzpatrick (32), 2&1

Group 5

Justin Thomas (5) def. Matt Wallace (33), 3&1

Keegan Bradley (31) and Lucas Bjerregaard (50), tie

Group 6

Kiradech Aphibarnrat (39) def. Bryson DeChambeau (6) 2&1

Marc Leishman (17) def. Russel Knox (59), 2UP

Group 7

Francesco Molinari (7) def Thorbjørn Olesen (45), 4&3

Webb Simpson (21) and Satoshi Kodaira (63), tie

Group 8

J.B. Holmes (43) def. Jon Rahm (8), 2&1

Matt Kuchar (23) def. Si Woo Kim (54), 6&4

Group 9

Xander Shauffele (9) and Tyrrell Hatton (35), tie

Rafa Cabrera Bello (29) and Lee Westwood (62), tie

Group 10

Paul Casey and Charles Howell III (42), tie

Abraham Ancer (58) def. Cameron Smith (25), 3&2

Group 11

Tommy Fleetwood (11) and Kyle Stanley (41), tie

Louis Oosthuizen (19) def. Byeong Hun An (49), 1UP

Group 12

Henrik Stenson (37) def. Jason Day (12), 4&3

Jim Furyk (52) def. Phil Mickelson (20), 1UP

Group 13

Brandt Snedeker (44) def. Tiger Woods (13), 2&1

Patrick Cantlay (18) def. Aaron Wise (61), 4&2

Group 15

Billy Horschel (38) def. Bubba Watson (15), 2&1

Jordan Spieth (28) def. Kevin Na (57), 3&2

Group 16

Sergio Garcia (26) def. Andrew Putnam (51), 5&4

Patrick Reed (16) and Shane Lowry (46), tie

Round 1 results

Group 1

Dustin Johnson (10) def. Chez Reavie (55), 4&3

Branden Grace (40) def. Hideki Matsuyama (24), 4&3

Group 2

Justin Rose (2) def. Emiliano Grillo (53), 2&1

Gary Woodland (22) def. Eddie Pepperell (34), 2&1

Group 3

Brooks Koepka (3) draws with Tom Lewis (60)

HaoTong Li (36) def. Alex Noren (27) 5&4

Group 4

Rory McIlroy (4) def. Luke List (64), 5&4

Justin Harding (47) def. Matthew Fitzpatrick (32), 1 up

Group 5

Lucas Bjerregaard (50) def. Justin Thomas (5), 3&2

Matt Wallace (33) def. Keegan Bradley (31), 1-up

Group 6

Bryson DeChambeau (6)def. Russell Knox (59), 3&1

Marc Leishman (17) def. Kiradech Aphibarnrat (39), 2 up

Group 7

Francesco Molinari (7) def. Satoshi Kodaira (63), 5&4

Thorbjørn Olesen (45) def. Webb Simpson (21), 2&1

Group 8

Jon Rahm (8) def. Si Woo Kim (54), 7&5

Matt Kuchar (23) def. J.B. Holmes (43), 3&1

Group 9

Xander Schauffele (9) def. Lee Westwood (62), 1 up

Tyrrell Hatton (35) def. Rafa Cabrera Bello (29), 4&3

Group 10

Paul Casey (10) def. Abraham Ancer (58), 5&3

Charles Howell III (42) def. Cameron Smith (25), 2&1

Group 11

Tommy Fleetwood (11) def. Byeong Hun An (49), 3&2

Kyle Stanley (41) def. Louis Oosthuizen (19), 3&2

Group 12

Jim Furyk (52) def. Jason Day (12), 2 up

Henrik Stenson (37) def. Phil Mickelson (20), 2&1

Group 13

Tiger Woods (13) def, Aaron Wise (61), 3&1

Patrick Cantlay (18) draws with Brandt Snedeker (44)

Group 14

Tony Finau (14) def. Keith Mitchell (56), 2&1

Ian Poulter (30) def. Kevin Kisner (48), 2-up

Group 15

Kevin Na (57) def. Bubba Watson (15), 1-up

Jordan Spieth (28) draws with Billy Horschel (38)

Group 16

Andrew Putnam (51) def. Patrick Reed (16), 3&2

Sergio Garcia (26) def. Shane Lowry (46), 4&2