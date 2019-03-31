Kevin Dougherty finds hole for eagle after shirtless swing by water hazard

What a shot by a shirtless Kevin Dougherty.

While competing in the Web.com Savannah Golf Championship on Sunday, Dougherty made eagle after his first shot on the par-4 fifth hole landed by a water hazard.

Dougherty decided to take his second swing from the water at Deer Creek Course at The Landings Club in Savannah, Ga. He took off his shirt and made contact with the ball.

The contact was so good, Dougherty found the hole, getting back to 2 over after a double bogey two holes earlier and a bogey on the next.

The former Oklahoma State golfer finished with two more birdies and two bogeys on the back nine Sunday. Dougherty, 27, closed with a 2-over 74 for a 6-over 282 at the Savannah Golf Championship.

Dougherty’s best finish so far this season was T15 at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club.