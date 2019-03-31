Kisner, Kuchar bring Georgia, Georgia Tech rivalry to WGC-Match Play

The Bulldogs and the Yellow Jackets will face off Sunday at Austin Country Club.

Well, kind of.

The PGA Tour’s version of “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate” will commence Sunday afternoon between Georgia alumnus Kevin Kisner and Georgia Tech graduate Matt Kuchar in the final round of WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

Kuchar, who graduated from Georgia Tech in 2000, is hoping to win one for the Yellow Jackets in Sunday afternoon’s final.

Or at least, show up a Bulldog.

“I hate them Dawgs,” Kuchar said on NBC after the semifinal. “(Kisner’s) a fantastic player. They’ve got a bunch of great players on Tour. He’s certainly one of them. (He’s) doing great around this place. Back-to-back championship matches for him is awfully impressive.”

Birdie for Matt Kuchar.

Birdie for @LBjerregaard. This is high-level golf. 👏 Both semifinals matches reach the 18th.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/yRaEcQY3ib — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 31, 2019

Kisner, who graduated from the University of Georgia in 2006, defeated Francesco Molinari with a score of 1 up Sunday in his semifinal match. The win made Kisner the first back-to-back finalist in WGC-Match Play since Hunter Mahan in 2012 and 2013. Kisner lost in the final of last year’s tournament to Bubba Watson.

Kuchar returns to the final for the first time since winning the 2013 Match Play over Hunter Mahan. The 40-year-old is in the midst of a successful season. He won the Sony Open in Hawaii and the Mayakoba Golf Classic and finished T4 in the Waste Management Open in Phoenix.

From his experience watching Kisner play and the matchup between the two golfers in last year’s Round of 16, Kuchar expected the final match with Kisner to be as much of a battle as a game between Georgia and Georgia Tech would be on the gridiron.

“I don’t expect to see any bogeys (from Kisner),” Kuchar said. “I expect to see a lot of putts made, and it’s going to be a tough match.”

Kisner finished his semifinal match with four birdies and two bogeys, while Kuchar had five birdies and three bogeys in his 1-up semifinal win over Lucas Bjerregaard.

The final begins at 3:25 p.m. ET on NBC.