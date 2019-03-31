Here's how much each golfer earned in the WGC-Dell Match Play

Kevin Kisner defeated Matt Kuchar 3&2 to win the 2019 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play tournament at Austin (Texas) Country Club.

Kisner was trounced 7&6 by Bubba Watson in the final last year. Sunday, he held firm early and eventually outmuscled Kuchar down the stretch and used his putter to prevent any surge from his opponent.

The victory – Kisner’s first in World Golf Championship play – was worth $1.745 million of the $10.250 million purse.

And Kisner plans to hold on to as much of it as long as he can.

“I’m the cheapest guy in the world. I hoard that money like crazy, because I don’t want it to run out. I don’t know how long I’m going to be able to make 10-footers,” he said after his victory.

Francesco Molinari beat Lucas Bjerregaard 4&2 in the consolation match to take third place.

Here is the complete prize money payout for each golfer in the field of 64.

WGC-Dell Match Play Championships Prize Money Payout

Place Golfer Prize Money Winner Kevin Kisner $1,745,000 Runner-up Matt Kuchar $1,095,000 3rd Place Francesco Molinari $712,000 4th Place Lucas Bjerregaard $574,000 Quarterfinals (T-5) Tiger Woods $315,000 – Kevin Na $315,000 – Louis Oosthuizen $315,000 – Sergio Garcia $315,000 Round of 16 (T-9) Henrik Stenson $167,000 – Rory McIlroy $167,000 – Tyrrell Hatton $167,000 – Branden Grace $167,000 – Marc Leishman $167,000 – Haotong Li $167,000 – Paul Casey $167,000 – Justin Rose $167,000 T-17 (2 points) Jim Furyk $108,428 – Justin Hardin $108,428 – J.B. Holmes $108,428 – Ian Poulter $108,428 – Alex Noren $108,428 – Abraham Ancer $108,428 – Gary Woodland $108,428 T-24 (1.5 points) Patrick Cantlay $81,312 – Justin Thomas $81,312 – Brandt Snedeker $81,312 – Xander Schauffele $81,312 – Charles Howell III $81,312 – Jon Rahm $81,312 – Rafa Cabrera Bello $81,312 – Patrick Reed $81,312 – Shane Lowry $81,312 – Hideki Matsuyama $81,312 – Tom Lewis $81,312 – Kyle Stanley $81,312 – Tommy Fleetwood $81,312 – Satoshi Kodaira $81,312 – Billy Horschel $81,312 – Jordan Spieth $81,312 T40 (1 point) Phil Mickelson $62,500 – Aaron Wise $62,500 – Matt Wallace $62,500 – Andrew Putnam $62,500 – Luke List $62,500 – Dustin Johnson $62,500 – Bryson DeChambeau $62,500 – Byeong Hun An $62,500 – Kiradech Aphibarnrat $62,500 – Russell Knox $62,500 – Tony Finau $62,500 – Keith Mitchell $62,500 – Thorbjorn Olesen $62,500 – Bubba Watson $62,500 – Emiliano Grillo $62,500 T-56 (.5 points) Brooks Koepka $53,000 – Lee Westwood $53,000 – Chez Reavie $53,000 – Webb Simpson $53,000 – Eddie Pepperell $53,000 T-61 (0 points) Jason Day $50,750 – Matthew Fitzpatrick $50,750 – Si Woo Kim $50,750 – Cameron Smith $50,750

Gwk