Here's how much each golfer earned in the WGC-Dell Match Play

Mar 31, 2019; Austin, TX, USA; Kevin Kisner plays from the fairway on the 12th hole during the final round of the WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament at Austin Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Spillman-USA TODAY Sports Stephen Spillman/USA TODAY Sports

By March 31, 2019 8:57 pm

Kevin Kisner defeated Matt Kuchar 3&2 to win the 2019 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play tournament at Austin (Texas) Country Club.

Kisner was trounced 7&6 by Bubba Watson in the final last year. Sunday, he held firm early and eventually outmuscled Kuchar down the stretch and used his putter to prevent any surge from his opponent.

The victory – Kisner’s first in World Golf Championship play – was worth $1.745 million of the $10.250 million purse.

And Kisner plans to hold on to as much of it as long as he can.

“I’m the cheapest guy in the world. I hoard that money like crazy, because I don’t want it to run out. I don’t know how long I’m going to be able to make 10-footers,” he said after his victory.

Francesco Molinari beat Lucas Bjerregaard 4&2 in the consolation match to take third place.

Here is the complete prize money payout for each golfer in the field of 64.

WGC-Dell Match Play Championships Prize Money Payout

Place Golfer Prize Money
Winner Kevin Kisner $1,745,000
Runner-up Matt Kuchar $1,095,000
3rd Place Francesco Molinari $712,000
4th Place Lucas Bjerregaard $574,000
Quarterfinals (T-5) Tiger Woods $315,000
Kevin Na $315,000
Louis Oosthuizen $315,000
Sergio Garcia $315,000
Round of 16 (T-9) Henrik Stenson $167,000
Rory McIlroy $167,000
Tyrrell Hatton $167,000
Branden Grace $167,000
Marc Leishman $167,000
Haotong Li $167,000
Paul Casey $167,000
Justin Rose $167,000
T-17 (2 points) Jim Furyk $108,428
Justin Hardin $108,428
J.B. Holmes $108,428
Ian Poulter $108,428
Alex Noren $108,428
Abraham Ancer $108,428
Gary Woodland $108,428
T-24 (1.5 points) Patrick Cantlay $81,312
Justin Thomas $81,312
Brandt Snedeker $81,312
Xander Schauffele $81,312
Charles Howell III $81,312
Jon Rahm $81,312
Rafa Cabrera Bello $81,312
Patrick Reed $81,312
Shane Lowry $81,312
Hideki Matsuyama $81,312
Tom Lewis $81,312
Kyle Stanley $81,312
Tommy Fleetwood $81,312
Satoshi Kodaira $81,312
Billy Horschel $81,312
Jordan Spieth $81,312
T40 (1 point) Phil Mickelson $62,500
Aaron Wise $62,500
Matt Wallace $62,500
Andrew Putnam $62,500
Luke List $62,500
Dustin Johnson $62,500
Bryson DeChambeau $62,500
Byeong Hun An $62,500
Kiradech Aphibarnrat $62,500
Russell Knox $62,500
Tony Finau $62,500
Keith Mitchell $62,500
Thorbjorn Olesen $62,500
Bubba Watson $62,500
Emiliano Grillo $62,500
T-56 (.5 points) Brooks Koepka $53,000
Lee Westwood $53,000
Chez Reavie $53,000
Webb Simpson $53,000
Eddie Pepperell $53,000
T-61 (0 points) Jason Day $50,750
Matthew Fitzpatrick $50,750
Si Woo Kim $50,750
Cameron Smith $50,750

