With son on the bag, 44-year-old Stephen Gallacher wins Hero Indian Open

You’ll be hard pressed to find a more popular European Tour winner this year than Stephen Gallacher. The affable Scot ended five years of frustration by winning the $1.175 million Hero Indian Open.

The 44-year-old rebounded from a quadruple bogey to earn his fourth European Tour victory and first since the 2014 Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

Gallacher ran up an eight on the par-4 seventh hole, but birdied three of his last four holes to shoot a closing 71 to finish at 9-under 279. He emerged at the top of the leaderboard with a one-shot victory over Japan’s Masahiro Kawamura.

“I was pretty calm after that hole,” Gallacher said “There’s nothing really much you can do. To see that I was only five back gave me a wee bit of encouragement.

“I thought, ‘just hang in there.’ When I birdied 15 I saw that Julian Suri had come back and then when I got to the 16th green I was tied for the lead. I just tried to finish as strong as I could and I did that. Thankfully it was enough.”

The victory was all the sweeter since son Jack caddied for him this week.



“It was great to have him on the bag, and Mother’s Day as well makes it even more special,” Gallacher said.

Gallacher has been a great best ball striker since his amateur days. He played on the victorious 1995 Great Britain & Ireland Walker Cup team that defeated a U.S. side that included Tiger Woods at Royal Porthcawl. His graduation to the European Tour was no surprise. Neither was his inclusion in the winning 2014 European Ryder Cup team at Gleneagles. What is surprising is that he’d only won three times on Tour before India.

“When you’re 44 you’re in the sort of twilight so it’s a big win for me. It was good to finish it out the way I did it, three under for the last four is a great way to finish.”

Gallacher’s win was totally against his run of form this season. He’d made just one cut from six starts before he arrived at DLF Golf & Country Club in New Delhi. A T-67 in the Omega Dubai Desert Classic was his only four-round performance.

The Scotsman earned $291,660. Kawamura, who earned his card at last year’s Qualifying School, took home $194,440.

New Yorker Julian Suri started the final round tied for the lead but returned a 7-over 77 to finish T4.