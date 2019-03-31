Nasa Hataoka keeps both hands on wheel to win Kia Classic

It got dicey there at the end for Nasa Hataoka. The 20-year-old, named after the U.S. space program, knocked one in the water on the 16th and came within inches of another hazard on the 18th from the tee. But in the end, Hataoka soared to a three-shot victory over a slew of the game’s heavyweights at the Kia Classic in Carlsbad, Calif.

“She’s fearless,” said Danielle Kang, one of the five players who finished in a tie for second. “That’s kind of the word that comes to my mind when I see her. Little warrior. She just charges. She swings hard. She putts with confidence.”

The petite Hataoka played alongside seven-time major winner Inbee Park in the final group and barely flinched, carding a 5-under 67 on Sunday to Park’s 71.

Asked what she thought of Kang’s assessment, Hataoka said: “I’m still in my third year on the LPGA, and I’m only 20 years old. I don’t really have much to be afraid of.”

Hataoka finished the tournament at 18-under 270. It marked her third victory in the past nine months. The only Japanese players who have won more on the LPGA are Ayako Okamoto (17), Ai Miyazato (nine) and Hiromi Kobayashi (four).

Jin Young Ko (65) and Sung Hyun Park (68), two winners on the LPGA this season, came in second along with Azahara Munoz. Ko, last week’s winner in Phoenix, said she was unable to practice Sunday morning due to a slight hand injury.

Needless to say, the 2018 Louise Suggs Rookie of the Year was pleased with her performance.

It’s all pointing toward a shootout in the desert as so many of the tour’s biggest names head to the ANA Inspiration in solid form. Inbee Park’s putter wasn’t up to her usual standards at the Kia, but she didn’t seem overly concerned.

“I just have to take it,” said Inbee, who lost in an eight-hole playoff last year at Mission Hills. “I think it’s still a very good momentum going into next week.”

Hataoka, who began the day one shot behind Inbee, had two goals going into this year: win a 72-hole tournament and a major.

“I’m happy that I accomplished one of them,” she said through an interpreter.

Hataoka said her parents named her after the space program because they wanted her to accomplish something that had never been done before.

When asked if she ever wanted to be an astronaut, the rising star said maybe after she retires from her current job. Gwk