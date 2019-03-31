PGA Tour power rankings: March 31-April 6

Here are the exclusive Golfweek PGA Tour power rankings for the week of March 31-April 6, through the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

20. Patrick Cantlay

Ran into a Tiger Woods buzzsaw late in key match, but game is in a good place ahead of the Masters.

19. Webb Simpson

Hitting a bit of a wall lately with missed Valspar cut and 0-2-1 Match Play showing.

18. Gary Woodland

Tough break to end up in Justin Rose’s group and played well despite missing the weekend in Austin.

17. Tommy Fleetwood

A popular pick to bag his first major in 2019, Fleetwood will be looking for an even better Masters finish after a T-17 last year.

16. Jason Day

Back problems flared up again in 0-3-0 Match Play showing and that’s a scary sign after Bay Hill WD.

15. Marc Leishman

Big Leish gets back on track with a 3-0-0 sweep in group play and could be a sneaky-good pick at Augusta, where he has two top 10s in his last five appearances.

14. Bryson DeChambeau

Missed the weekend in Austin but doesn’t seem to be lacking any confidence with his game at the moment.

13. Xander Schauffele

The California kid has flown under the radar since Tournament of Champions victory. Don’t expect that to last very long.

12. Kevin Kisner

One of the realest dudes in golf long respected as a Match Play bulldog and now a WGC champion.

11. Paul Casey

Valspar winner advanced to Round of 16 only to become latest in long line of Molinari match play victims.

10. Tiger Woods

Took out the hottest player in the world with statement win over Rory McIlroy and showed serious progress in Austin. Doesn’t mean he left happy after a 4-foot miss to squander title chances.

9. Rickie Fowler

Only player on the list to skip Match Play and will get his pre-Masters tune-up in this week at Valero Texas Open.

8. Brooks Koepka

Fresh batch of disrespect for Koepka, who falls four spots in the rankings after going winless against HaoTong Li, Alex Noren and Tom Lewis at Match Play. Uninspiring to say the least.

7. Matt Kuchar

Cooler heads prevailed in Sergio etiquette dispute as Kuchar marches to the finals and falls just short of his third win of the season.

6. Francesco Molinari

Stays smoking hot with third-place Match Play showing that included some dominant victories.

5. Justin Thomas

Laying low lately and couldn’t make it to the weekend in Austin after 1-1-1 showing.

4. Jon Rahm

Winless since Hero World Challenge on Dec. 2, but he’s been dialed in to start 2019. And Augusta National certainly fits his eye.

3. Justin Rose

Englishman keeps humming along and turned in a strong Match Play showing before surprising loss to Kevin Na in Round of 16.

2. Rory McIlroy

Players Championship winner was kicking himself after brutal double bogey against Woods, but there’s no doubt the game is in great shape entering Augusta.

1. Dustin Johnson

Surprising early exit for DJ in Austin coming off four consecutive top-10 finishes. No cause for concern. Gwk