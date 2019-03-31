Web.com Tour: Dan McCarthy holds off Scottie Scheffler for win in Savannah

Digital Edition
SAVANNAH, GA - MARCH 31: Dan McCarthy hugs his caddie on the eighteenth hole green after the final round of the Web.com Tour Savannah Golf Championship at the Landings Club Deer Creek Course on March 31, 2019 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR) Ben Jared/PGA Tour

By March 31, 2019 8:14 pm

Web.com Tour

WHAT: Savannah Golf Championship

WHERE: Landings Club – Deer Creek Golf Course, Savannah, Ga.

WINNER: Dan McCarthy

MONEY: $99,000

SCORE: 16-under 272

BUZZ: McCarthy shot 3-under 69 in the final round to claim a one-shot victory over Scottie Scheffler. It’s the first Web.com Tour victory for McCarthy, 33, who won four times on the Mackenzie Tour in Canada in 2016. He entered Sunday tied with Scheffler, who squandered his chances with a costly bogey at the par-3 17th. The 22-year-old Texas grad was looking for his first professional victory but failed to birdie the par-5 closing hole to force a playoff. Few could have predicted the win for McCarthy, who hadn’t finished in the top 40 at any tournament this year and tallied just one top 5 in 23 starts last season. But he set the tone with an opening-round 65 and held on with an impressive Sunday showing. Kevin Lucas, Brett Coletta and Brian Campbell finished T-3 at 14 under. Gwk

 

