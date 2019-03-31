WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Sunday results, final schedule

And then there were two.

Four golfers began Sunday morning’s semifinal round in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play with their eyes focused on earning a spot in the final round.

Lucas Bjerregaard, Kevin Kisner, Matt Kuchar and Francesco Molinari survived the quarterfinals Saturday evening and continued the fight Sunday morning at Austin Country Club, but only Kisner and Kuchar left the round with a win.

Below are the results of the semifinals and the schedule for the final round.

Final schedule

Kevin Kisner (48) vs. Matt Kuchar (23), 3:25 p.m. ET on NBC

Kisner and Kuchar will face off once again in the the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play after the two played in the Round of 16 in last year’s tournament. Kisner won the round 1 up on his way to the final.

Consolation match

Bjerregaard (50) vs Francesco Molinari (7), 3 p.m. ET

The runners up of the semifinal matches will face off in a consolation match Sunday afternoon.

Semifinal results

Kevin Kisner (48) def. Francesco Molinari (7), 1 up

Kisner advances to the final round after recording four birdies and two bogeys in his semifinal win. With the victory, Kisner becomes the first back-to-back finalist in WGC-Match Play since Hunter Mahan in 2012 and 2013. Kisner lost to Bubba Watson in the final round in 2018.

Matt Kuchar (23) def. Lucas Bjerregaard (50), 1 up

Kuchar recorded five birdies and three bogeys in his semifinal win over Bjerregaard. Kuchar returns to the final for the first time since winning the 2013 WCG- Dell Technologies Match Play over Hunter Mahan. Mahan was the most-recent back-to-back finalist before Kuchar claimed the honor on Sunday.

WGC-Dell Technologies Match-Play Bracket

Here is the complete bracket for the tournament:

DOWNLOAD A PRINTABLE VERSION HERE