Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Winner's Bag: Kevin Kisner, WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

Kevin Kisner's Callaway irons David Dusek/Golfweek

Winner's Bag: Kevin Kisner, WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

Equipment

Winner's Bag: Kevin Kisner, WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

By March 31, 2019 7:26 pm

By: |

The clubs Kevin Kisner used to win the 2019 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play:

DRIVER: Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero (9 degrees), with Aldila NV 2KXVX 65 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: Epic Flash Sub Zero (13.5 degrees), with Aldila NV 2KXVX 75TX shaft; Rogue Sub Zero (18 degrees), with Aldila 2KXV 75 shaft

IRONS: Callaway Apex UT (3-4), Apex Pro (5-9), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 120TX shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (46, 52, 58), with Nippon Pro Modus3 125 shafts

PUTTER: Odyssey White Hot Pro #7

BALL: Titleist Pro V1

GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet

, , , , , , , Equipment

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home