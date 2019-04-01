Augusta National Women's Amateur: Alexa Pano, Maria Fassi in same group

Now that tee times are out for the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, reality has set in that history is just around the corner. The first two rounds of the event will be held at Champions Retreat with play beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

Jennifer Kupcho, No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, heads out first alongside Olivia Mehaffey of Northern Ireland and Thailand super teen Atthaya Thitikul.

The 9:36 a.m. group features one of the hottest junior players in the country in Alexa Pano as well as Maria Fassi, the 2018 ANNIKA Award winner and Wenyung Keh of New Zeland.

Teeing off on No. 10 at that time (9:36 a.m.) is another notable threesome –Andrea Lee, who recently set a school record for tournament wins at Stanford, former NCAA champ Virginia Elena Carta and USC’s Jennifer Chang.

There will be a cut after 36 holes to the top 30 players. The entire 72-player field will then take part in a closed practice round at Augusta National before the final round takes place on the iconic course Saturday, April 6.

LPGA legend Nancy Lopez as well as fellow World Golf Hall of Famers Annika Sorenstam, Lorena Ochoa and Se Ri Pak will take part in the first tee ceremony on Satutday at Augusta National.

