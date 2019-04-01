Bettinardi releases an $800, limited-edition, Masters-themed putter

To commemorate this year’s first major, Bettinardi has made a limited-edition version of its BB1 putter and will make the club available starting April 9 at select retailers worldwide. Only 250 clubs have been produced.

The 2019 BB1 Copper Classic putters ($800) are milled from 303 stainless steel and have a 110 Copper insert. Each weighs 355 grams, and Bettinardi’s signature honeycomb milling pattern covers the face, including the insert.

In keeping with the Masters theme, the Bettinardi logo on the back of the head has been colored green and yellow, and the leather head cover is green with yellow trim. There is a single, white alignment line.

To complete the look, the putters have a green Lamkin Deep Etched Cord grip.